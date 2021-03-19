VENICE — The City Council wasn’t scheduled to have a wide-ranging strategic planning session this year.
That made it a good time to hold one limited to a couple of topics that seem to come up too late each time to be resolved, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
First on Thursday’s agenda was a discussion of city boards and, in particular, how to develop a better working relationship between them and the Council.
It’s frustrating for board members to work on a long-term project only to see it get a lukewarm reception when presented to the City Council, Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said.
He recommended there be an “interim process check” if a board undertakes a project that could be controversial or involve a significant amount of staff time.
He said he was referring to the city’s “internal, nonstatutory” boards: the Environmental Advisory Board, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Historic Preservation Board and the Public Art Advisory Board.
Other boards — such as the Planning Commission and the Code Enforcement Board — have specific areas of responsibility and don’t generate their own workload.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler took that idea a step further, saying boards should work on assignments from the Council or get its approval before starting to work on one they come up with.
“I think that we need to take charge,” she said.
Lavallee proposed that the advisory boards be directed to present the Council with their agenda for the year and report on their progress regularly.
That way, he said, the Council could be sure the boards are working on tasks the Council wants them to and aren’t working on things it doesn’t.
It might even eliminate the need for Council members to serve as liaisons to them, he said.
Staff would also have more input into what the boards are doing, Lavallee said.
The requirement that a staff member attend each board meeting “is an extra job,” he said.
The Council members liked Lavallee’s proposal, as well as his idea of reinstating an annual meeting of board chairs with the mayor, to compare notes and discuss areas of common interest.
Lavallee will bring back a resolution formalizing his recommendations at a Council meeting.
Item two was a discussion of a process for deciding when to lobby the Legislature in support of a cause.
The Council is frequently solicited by governmental entities and organizations to back or oppose a piece of legislation or urge funding for something that may appear to be a good idea.
But the city’s Tallahassee lobbyist has cautioned that the requests can have unintended consequences, such as putting local legislators in an uncomfortable position, Lavallee said.
“We should be selective about putting our name on paper,” he said.
The lobbyist recommends that such requests be run past him unless they’re something that directly affects the city, Lavallee said.
The Council reached a consensus to do that as a precaution against expending any political goodwill.
“We have to be mindful that these legislators control the purse strings,” Cautero said.
