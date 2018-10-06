If you’re in the mood to adopt something and a dog or cat isn’t right for you, the Venice City Council is about to give you another option — a park.
The Council authorized staff to develop an adopt-a-park program earlier this year and will consider a resolution creating one Tuesday.
The program would put 21 city-maintained parks up for adoption by groups and businesses that commit to at least quarterly cleanups or other activities for a year.
It would be up to the group or business to provide the manpower, with the city supplying tools, equipment and materials, and picking up trash bags and debris collected.
The city would also put up a sign recognizing the group or business that conducts the cleanups.
The plan is to expand the program to city parks the county maintains later.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider requiring all new construction and revised landscape master plans follow Florida-Friendly Yard standards, and to apply them to city property, effective with submissions after Nov. 1.
• Have a discussion about events downtown, including the closure of half the Centennial Park parking lot for a recent event, the sale of alcohol at events and the impact of construction on events.
• Discuss the Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council resolution on biosolids — nutrient-rich organic materials resulting from the treatment of domestic sewage in a treatment facility, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
• Hear an update from Assistant City Manager Len Bramble on discussions with FP&L about the company replacing city light poles.
• Discuss including charter officer compensation in future budget workshops.
• Consider accepting utilities and improvements installed by Tri of Treviso Grand LLC.
• Consider holding a private attorney-client session on Oct. 23 in City of Venice vs. Fibernet Direct Florida.
• Consider approving contracts for the purchase of sodium hypochlorite; the cleaning and CCTV inspection of sanitary sewer lines; and radio-read water meters.
• Consider approving a 5K “color” run fundraiser for Venice Elementary School, to be held Jan. 26 along Harbor Drive by the airport.
• Consider appointing Joseph Neunder to the Historic Preservation Board.
• proclaim the month of October 2018 as “Guardianship Month.”
• proclaim the month of October 2018 as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”
• Proclaim the week of Oct. 7-13, 2018, as “Fire Prevention Week.”
• Swear in Lt. Stephen Worobel, who is being promoted to battalion chief, and firefighter/EMT Tyler Eaton, who is being promoted to lieutenant.
• Present a 10-year service award to Police Sgt. Keith Quick.
The Venice City Council meets Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers in Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda for the meeting, including backup materials, is on the city website, VeniceGov.com, under the “Meetings” header.
You can also use a link there to watch the meeting online.
