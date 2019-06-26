Water quality remains a top priority for city leaders after getting not so good preliminary test results recently from its stormwater outfalls. More testing is in the works at the five outfalls with the highest concentrations of nitrogen and fecal bacteria. A number of outfalls exceeded state standards.
City leaders said the results weren’t surprising, given the testing conditions which took place during rains after a six month dry spell, which tend to released high concentrations of bacteria.
According to VHB, of Sarasota, which prepared the report for city consultant Taylor Engineering, also of Sarasota, of the 16 outfalls leading into the Intracoastal Waterway, Roberts Bay or directly into the Gulf of Mexico, half the outfall samples were in violation of state standards for nitrogen levels, and nearly all of the outfalls tested above state standards on two fecal bacteria tests.
Previous testing found area beach closures were likely the result of rats, racoons and birds feces. Last year’s red tide blooms, which occur naturally but are though to be worsened by nutrients in fertilizer, spurred the additional testing by the City of Venice.
Meanwhile, Venice had released a draft capital budget that funds $2.7 million in outfall-related projects over the next five years. The draft budget was crafted months ago, before the stormwater testing report was released.
On Tuesday, the Venice City Council listened to City Engineer Kathleen Weeden’s report on the outfalls.
Weeden made a point to compare the recent city testing to other tests on nearby streams like Hatchett Creek and Curry Creek and nitrogen levels up down down the coast, north and south of Venice, in order to answer the questions: What is contributing to the pollution around us? What is really happening?
“Nitrogen is trending up (with our) neighbors all the way up to Sarasota and down to Alligator creek have also increased. We’re not the anomaly. They were all higher than the standards coming into the city.”
That was Mayor John Holic’s initial concern … that Venice also look at what pollutants are coming into the city from other areas, as well as what’s coming out of its outfalls.
Similarly, Weeden said, e coli bacteria levels were are high coming out of Hatchett and Curry Creeks.
She announced a federal grant of $100,000 and receipt of $75,000 in SWFMD grants to expand the stormwater department’s efforts.
Council Members took the outfall testing results in stride, and noted progress made thus far to improve the situation.
“I think Venice is doing a great job of taking things out of the picture that are having a (negative) environmental impact,” said Council Member Bob Daniels, pointing to the Flamingo Ditch outfall rehabilitation project that cost almost $1 million a year ago, and paying for the recent outfall tests.
“Let’s just keep working on our side of the picture so we can quantify what’s going on, so we’re not” contributing to the problem, he said.
“I think as a city we’re ahead of the curve on this,” added Council Member Rich Cautero. “We’ve taken a couple of actions. We approved $2.7 million to monitor these outfalls and (outfall) construction. We held an emergency meeting and directed staff to take an number of steps to mitigate red tide. Less than a year later, we’ve taken a good first to identifying areas that need to be fixed. The challenge now is to mitigate some of these.”
Mayor John Holic said he continues to raise the issue of constructing advanced wastewater treatment plants throughout the county with other elected officials.
“Every time I bring it up, they say, ‘do you know how much it costs?’” Holic said.”Cowpen Sough on our peripheral drains a lot of stuff down this way. The Bee Ridge wastewater facility is in the news all the time, dumping eight million gallons of treated water (but not advanced treatment), not all that far from us. Venice Gardens is constantly new the news for leaks. Surely that’s affecting us.
“There’s only one wastewater treatment plant in the county that has enough land to grow from a wastewater treatment facility to advanced wastewater treatment. We have advanced wastewater treatment (in Venice). Yeah, it costs a lot of money, but this is our lives. Until we can get enough pressure on those (other) areas … we will keep getting blamed for those things. So there’s your challenge.”
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.