City Engineer Kathleen Weeden has an eight-page update for the Venice City Council about what her office is working on. Here’s a two-word summary: a lot.
Nine projects are in the design or evaluation phase, she’ll report Tuesday. Among them:
• The Lord-Higel House parking lot is being designed.
• Bid documents for the third and final phase of the city’s road project are being prepared.
• Sampling from the city’s stormwater outfalls is being scheduled.
Five projects are moving toward construction, including beach outfall No. 7; the Nokomis drainage project that was separated from the downtown component of road construction to meet the budget; and the rebuild of the Venice Fishing Pier, on which work will begin in late April or early May.
The Downtown Beautification Project will be a work in progress for a while longer. Both West Miami and West Venice avenues are essentially complete and open, though some finishing touches remain that will cause lane closures.
All of West Tampa Avenue is closed but the contractor expects the 300 block to open next week.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider rescinding its decision last September take over mobility and park impact fees from the county.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance that would allow the issuance of a silt fence permit, clearing and grubbing permit, grading permit or foundation permit prior to plan approval, provided the applicant has guaranteed payment of the cost of returning the property to its original condition.
• Consider whether to dispose of the city’s interest in the center portion of the Post Office parking lot.
• Consider whether to direct staff or the city attorney to develop an informational fact sheet on the city’s ability to address development.
• Hear first reading of two ordinances making changes to the city’s firefighters pension fund.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance amending the Toscana Isles Planned Unit Development (PUD) to clarify standards for front and side yard setbacks and driveway locations.
• Hear Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly report.
• Consider a request from the city of North Port to adopt a resolution in support of child welfare reform.
• Consider a resolution asking the governor to restart the statewide stormwater treatment rule-making process.
• Consider approving the rankings for Phase 1 of water production well 8E; Phase 2 of aquifer storage and recovery well 19-3767 and East Gate Utilities Relocation Phases 2 and 3.
• Consider approving a license agreement with Golden Beach Associates Inc. for the placement of 29 street-sign toppers.
• Recognize Police Service Aide Wilberto Acosta as 2018 Employee of the Year.
• Consider appointing Roger Effron to the Citizens Oversight Committee for School Facility Planning.
• Proclaim the week of Feb. 17-23, 2019, as “Engineers Week.”
The Venice City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda with backup materials is available at VeniceGov.com, where you can watch the meeting online, under the “Meetings” header.
