VENICE — The city manager’s office reversed the ban on special event permits that went into effect earlier this week in order to allow the planned gatherings on a case-by-case basis.
“We are back on for the Labor Day Craft Festival next weekend,” Venice MainStreet CEO Kara Morgan said.
After some pushback about how the permit ban was handled, the office worked with Morgan on a safety plan to hold the outdoor festival.
Along with Morgan, the city manager’s office met with County Health Officer Chuck Henry’s office on guidance for safety protocols.
The festival’s safety plan was then approved by the Department of Health in Sarasota on Friday.
“We are appreciative of the collaboration of Venice MainStreet and CEO Kara Morgan to codify the safety plan,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
Lavallee’s said that through the collaboration between health officials and Venice MainStreet, they have a safety protocol template for other special event applications and will use a similar review process going forward.
For next weekend’s craft festival, the COVID-19 plan will be similar to the last craft festival held downtown with social distancing reminders, one-way traffic, barricades for designated entrances and exits, signs recommending masks with masks readily available, and a maximum capacity set.
In the meetings this week, Morgan said she pointed out how the event was outdoors with attendees being primarily vaccinated adults. She also pointed out how it was unfair to compare the festival to the situation at the schools, which have mostly unvaccinated students.
Morgan also wished the city manager’s office would have reached out before announcing the permit ban on Tuesday, because she would have been happy to work with them on a safety plan before the announcement.
But despite the setback earlier in the week, the festival will still be held.
“We did work very hard to make sure this could happen for our community,” Morgan said.
