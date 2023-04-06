VENICE - For the second time in recent months, a fatal plane crash took place off Venice Beach.
It happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Venice officials, the bodies of two men who were in their 50s-60 were recovered.
The people were all from Indiana, according to a 1 p.m. news conference that the city of Venice held.
Investigators were initially unsure if it had taken off or was attempting to land at Venice Municipal Airport.
It was later reported that it had.
"Emergency crews are still searching the debris field west of the Venice Fishing Pier this morning following Wednesday night’s plane crash," Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson stated in a news release Thursday morning.
Police are working with Florida Fish and Wildlife, the Coast Guard and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, she stated.
"SCSO has divers in the water. Next of kin notification is still ongoing."
She noted the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
"The plane went down after leaving Venice Airport," it stated. "Marine units are searching the area for any other possible victims."
It was unclear what type of aircraft it was, although it was called "small."
On Thursday morning, media from the region was near the scene and the Venice Fishing Pier was initially closed as a helicopter circled the area of the Gulf of Mexico. It was doing tight and then wide circles - going as far north as the Venice South Jetty and as far south as South Venice.
Along with Venice Fire Rescue, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is assisting.
The FAA put out a statement which essentially repeated much of what the city of Venice put out in its social media messages.
"A single-engine aircraft crashed into the water near Venice Municipal Airport in Florida," it stated. "The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates."
Three members of a St. Petersburg family died in a plane crash Dec. 3 that had taken off from Venice Municipal Airport.
In that case, Christian, Misty and Lily Kath died after Christian Kath's Piper PA-28-151 single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Christian Kath was 42; his wife, Misty, was 43 was and daughter, Lily, was 12.
The body of Christian Kath was never recovered. Misty Kath's body was found by boaters the next morning; Lily Kath's remains were found in the wreckage of the plane. A younger daughter was not with them at the time.
The Kaths were originally from Australia and had relocated to St. Petersburg for Christian’s work with Daniels Health, a health care product maker.
The couple and Lily had flown to Venice for the day, planning to return that night.
A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report offers some details about that night.
The Kaths’ aircraft was “operating under visual flight rules” when it took off from the airport at 7:37 p.m., two hours after sunset that night.
Tracking data recovered from the wreckage indicates the Kaths’ plane took off from Runway 23, climbed about 50 feet before reaching the end of the runway and climbed to 75 feet over the next 4 seconds.
By 7:38 p.m., the plane was projected to be at 0 feet elevation. Its last tracked location was approximately 1,800 feet beyond the end of Runway 23 — in the water just off the shore.
The tracking data also recorded the plane reaching a groundspeed of 88 knots, or roughly 101 miles per hour, and steadily increasing in speed until topping out at 109 knots — 125 mph — at the last known location.
“Airport surveillance video from the time of the accident depicted an airplane departing … with little to no angle of climb into a dark sky over dark water with no discernible horizon,” the report read.
This story will be updated.
