The City of Venice is finally ready to repair the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier, damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
City officials announced on Thursday that rehabilitation is scheduled to start on Monday, May 13.
The pier will be closed for approximately three months.
A public meeting will be held on Mon., May 6, at 9 a.m. under the canopy on the south side of Sharky’s restaurant near the pier at 1600 S. Harbor Dr., Venice, to discuss the project.
“Even before Irma, the City was looking to replace some of the boards in the decking due to wood fiber inside the planks deteriorating,” said Lorraine Anderson, spokeswoman with the City of Venice.
The project includes removal and replacement of all the deck and railing material with longer-lasting IPE wood, replacement of the pole lighting fixtures with sea turtle-friendly under-handrail lights, and related improvements.
Demolition of the existing decking seaward from the bait shop begins on Monday, May 13.
Initially, public access will be limited up to the bait shop. Once demolition is complete, the remainder of the pier will be closed completely until reconstruction is finished.
Work will be conducted Monday through Saturday from approximately 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for an estimated 90 days, according to a city press release.
Hurricane Irma hit on Sept. 10, 2017. The pier was closed prior to its arrival. After the hurricane, officials kept it closed for weeks after early reports indicated perceptible swaying at the end of the pier.
Professionals were brought in to test the pier pilings and determined it was safe for the public to use.
The contract was awarded to Infinite Construction LLC in August of last year, which came in with a bid of $738,769.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.