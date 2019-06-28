Some Venice City Council members are still looking for the reason the Sarasota County Commission is considering redistricting prior to the 2020 Census.
But some aren't, and even among those who are the urge to take a position on it may be waning.
The Council voted 5-2 on June 11 to ask that someone from the county make a presentation by the July 9 meeting. If no one came, Mayor John Holic was directed to send a letter asking that redistricting be delayed until after the Census.
Holic put the invitation in writing at the request of Commissioner Mike Moran. Commission Chair Charles Hines responded, directing Holic to the video of the Commission discussion of redistricting on May 22.
Commissioner Nancy Detert had raised the subject at that meeting, saying that with commissioners to be elected from districts in 2020 rather than countywide, as they all had been, the population of each district "makes a big difference."
Under state law the Commission is required to keep the districts as equal in population as possible, she said. It could wait until after the Census to have more accurate numbers but commissioners have been told it's likely there will be legal challenges that will hold it up.
But it's also likely the county will get sued if it doesn't redistrict now because it knows there's a disparity in the population of the districts, she said. Redistricting has to be done in an odd-numbered year, so the next opportunity would be in 2021 at the earliest.
She said she couldn't see why anyone would have a problem with equalizing the districts.
The public voted in November to change to single-member districts, Hines said. "Why would they want to do it under old districts?"
After further discussion, the Commission voted to authorize staff to hire a consultant to review and refine the population data it had assembled. The process of drawing the new districts lines will include public workshops and possibly even a "map day," as Detert called it.
Based on that, Council Member Bob Daniels, one of the two votes against asking for a county presentation, said the city isn't going to get any more information.
"I suggest we stay out of it," he said.
Just discussing the topic on June 11 had "hit nerve endings," he said, because he got a call on the way home from the meeting from a local political party chair he didn't identify asking what the Council was doing.
Further inquiry might hold up city projects in which the county is involved, Daniels said.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, the other "no" vote on June 11, said the Commission is implementing the switch to single-member districts and has committed to transparency in the process.
"They haven't fully vetted this yet," he said.
Holic said that to him the discussion had been "all over the board."
"That's why they're reluctant to present anything yet, because there's a bit of confusion," Cautero said. "They don't have all their facts yet."
"Just say that," Council Member Jeanette Gates interjected.
Their original inquiry was just to get more information about redistricting, she said.
"I wasn't fighting them on it," she said.
No action was taken.
