VENICE — Two boards offer a total of four positions for people looking for a way to volunteer time to the city.
There are three upcoming vacancies, including the student seat, on the Public Art Advisory Board and one on the Code Enforcement Board.
The Public Art board meets quarterly the second Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Regular board members must be city residents or property owners.
The student member can be from a Venice-area high school on the recommendation of the principal.
Members are to have appropriate backgrounds in public art, architecture, cultural policy or related fields and should demonstrate an interest and knowledge in public art issues.
The Code board conducts hearings on the enforcement of city ordinances and has the power to enter enforcement orders and civil fines relating to the code.
Members must be city residents and should include professions such as an architect, businessperson, engineer, general contractor, Realtor or subcontractor.
The board meets the first Thursday of the month at 10 a.m.
More information on the boards and an application can be found at VeniceGov.com. You can also contact Administrative Coordinator Toni Cone in the City Clerk’s Office at tcone@venicefl.gov or 941-882-7396.
All applications meeting the requirements will be considered when vacancies occur. The window for application submittals is 10 days.
