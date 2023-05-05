VENICE — The city has a problem most people wouldn't consider a bad thing — too much money.
But it's a bad thing when the excess funds trigger a state law.
The "culprit," so to speak, is the Building Fee Fund, which has amassed more revenue than is allowed under Florida Statute Section 553.80.
The most the city can carry forward each year is "the average of its operating budget for enforcing the Florida Building Code for the previous 4 fiscal years."
Growth has brought in far more fee revenue than that over the last several years even with reductions in fees that started at 20% and are now at 30%.
A year ago the Council also approved a “regional cost modifier” that further reduces fees for some projects.
The cuts haven't been enough to bring the fund back into compliance with the law, however.
"Despite these fee reduction efforts, there continues to be high levels of permit activity due to the significant new commercial and residential development activity in the City, which results in unanticipated building permit fee revenue," Assistant City Manager James Clinch says in a May 1 memo to the City Council.
"The unpredictability of the construction market makes it very challenging to accurately predict future revenues and to accurately apply any needed fee reduction measures."
In addition, Clinch notes, a fee reduction benefits current applicants, not ones who contributed to the fund overage.
He and City Attorney Kelly Fernandez will brief the Council on the problem again next week as part of a plan to implement the city's remaining option to deal with it: refunds.
The statute doesn't carry any actual penalties. Instead, it gives the local government essentially three options to deal with an overage in its building fund: rebates; rate reductions; or "construction of a building … that houses a local government’s building code enforcement agency or the training programs for building officials, inspectors, or plans examiners."
The city has already done that as well, with a recently constructed annex for the Building Department at City Hall and a slightly older police station, where Code Enforcement is housed.
That leaves refunds, which the Building Department plans to begin this summer, the memo states.
"(S)taff has determined that the City can refund those amounts in Fiscal Year 2019 through Fiscal Year 2022 that exceeded the allowed 4-year average of the City’s operating budget for enforcing the Florida Building Code," the memo states.
The amount to be refunded is about $4.3 million, it says. A budget amendment for the necessary amount will be presented to the Council for approval next month.
Simpluris, an outside contractor, will manage the process, under which permit applicants charged a valuation-based fee between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2022, would get a share of the overage for each fiscal year based on the proportion of their building permit fees compared to the total fees collected.
Clinch points out that the refund will go to whoever paid it, "which may not necessarily be the property owner."
It's unclear how the rebate program will affect the lawsuit Neal Communities of SWF LLC and Neal Signature Homes LLC filed against the city in August.
The companies allege that the city overcharged them by more than $1.4 million for permit fees between Sept. 5, 2014, and July 12, 2021, in violation of Section 553.80.
They allege that discrepancies in charges were only discovered in February 2020, continuing after that date.
The city denies any errors in the calculation of fees throughout the period and has raised a number of defenses, including the statute of limitations and setoff, to the extent the companies passed the fee cost along to home buyers.
It has also filed five motions for partial summary judgment against aspects of the companies' complaint. They're scheduled for hearing on June 21 before Judge Danielle Brewer.
A mediation held on March 30 resulted in an impasse. No trial date is pending.
