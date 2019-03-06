City of Venice held their Public Safety Day on
Saturday, March 2 at the Venice Community Center.
Demonstrations were given by Venice Fire Department, Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s K-9 Search & Rescue and Bayflite Helicopter.
Florida Forest Service, Florida Power and Light, Venice Historical Society and others had booths set up with giveaways for the entire family.
Venice Fire Department offered free hot dogs, water, cotton candy and popcorn. Inside, there was face painting for children as well as two bounce houses.
