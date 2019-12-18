VENICE - Venice City Hall will be closed Tuesday and Dec. 25, for the observance of the Christmas holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on Dec. 25; all items will be picked up on customers’ next regular pickup day (not the following next day).
However, all items — garbage, yard waste and recycling — will be collected on the next pickup day. That is, if your collection days are Wednesday and Saturday, all your items will be picked up Saturday. Items should be at the curb by 7 a.m.
There will be no changes in collection on Dec. 24.
City Hall will reopen to the public on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.
City Hall will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s Day holiday. All garbage, yard waste and recyclables will also be collected on customers’ next regular pickup day, Saturday.
To dispose of a live Christmas tree, cut it into 4-foot pieces and place it at the curb with your weekly yard waste collection.
In the event of utilities service emergencies, call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
