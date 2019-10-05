VENICE — Florida Power & Light has partnered with the city of Venice to convert FPL streetlights throughout the city to LED fixtures.
This project is currently underway and is expected to be completed over the next month.
FPL technicians are replacing 987 old high-pressure sodium lights with more energy-efficient LED lights that will save on energy costs while benefiting the environment.
The new LED lights will have the same brightness as the original lights but will produce a much higher quality light that will not fade over time, providing improved visibility.
According to FPL, the conversion will reduce power consumption from these streetlights by 300,324 kilowatts a year and eliminate 211 metric tons of CO2 a year — the equivalent of removing 45 cars from the road.
Other ongoing streetlight projects include the addition of streetlights on Bahama Street and on Harbor Drive and upgrading about 400 ornamental LED streetlights owned by the city.
