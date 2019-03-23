The city of Venice issued its first Fact Sheet on critical issues earlier this month.
The new fact sheets were designed to keep the public abreast of the city’s position on critical issues, and more important, what it’s doing about them.
The Venice City Council directed staff to development the publication, which can be found on the city website.
The first fact sheet addresses red tide: what it is, what causes it, what actions the city has taken to address it and what residents can do to help stop it.
Frequently asked questions are answered, like, what is the city doing about stormwater outfalls? The outfalls collect rain runoff, and whatever nutrients it collects along the way, and releases it in into the Gulf of Mexico, the factsheet states.
Here’s a recap of recent city actions taken from the Red Tide Fact Sheet:
• The City Council passed a resolution encouraging no more lawn fertilization.
• There’s been an increased public education effort via the city newsletter, website, social media, email blasts, flyers in utility bills, handouts at City Hall and Florida Friendly Landscaping programs held in Council chambers.
• Water-quality improvement projects have been completed at several outfalls. Many outfalls have dry ponds that capture the initial flow and allow it to naturally percolate into the ground. Other outfalls have sediment collection boxes that help settle out solids prior to flowing to the Gulf.
• The city continues to look for opportunities to fund water-quality improvements with Stormwater Enterprise Funds and available grants.
• Nutrient-loading modeling for the island basins are underway to prioritize future water quality projects.
• Initial outfall sampling to evaluate water quality prior to discharge at primary stormwater outfalls is being conducted.
• The Council directed staff to place Florida Yards requirements in the land development regulations being drafted.
• Council directed staff to implement educational outreach and offer free septic system inspections on a voluntary basis at $500 per property, paid by the city.
The issue of septic tanks is also addressed in the fact sheet, which provides more resources for residents to explore.
Visit VeniceGov.com for more information.
