Will the city abide by or appeal a ruling in favor of Neal Communities of SW FL LLC over development mitigation fees a judge has ruled are an “unconstitutional taking”?
The decision requires the city to repay Neal almost $2 million and would cost it about $12 million in future collections.
That’s the question facing the Venice City Council after a Feb. 8 ruling by former longtime land-use attorney turned Twelfth Circuit Court Judge Hunter W. Carroll.
Venice City Attorney Kelly Fernandez requested a private shade meeting on Feb. 26 with Council to discuss the matter.
In a tersely worded order, Carroll called the city’s extraordinary mitigation fee, or EMF, an “extortion” extraction that’s unconstitutional at both the United States and Florida levels.
Neal said on Monday the lawsuit was not the fault of the current City Council, but did single out former slow-growth Council Member Deborah Anderson “who pushed the idea for this litigation.”
Anderson recently included Neal in an Election Commission complaint regarding a negative mailer that targeted her re-election. She narrowly lost in November 2017.
The EMF was created over a decade ago under former city manager Marty Black, who said during a deposition the city was under substantial political pressure from “a large anti-growth contingency … including the [defunct] Venice Taxpayers League, [which] opposed annexation of any additional property into the city without ensuring that the newly annexed properties, as opposed to existing residents, would carry the financial burden of annexation.”
The purpose of the fee was to offset the impact of growth.
The city argued the fee was voluntary and contractual in nature, preceding any formal land-use petitions. Carroll said it might be contractual, but it’s still a forced payment or property taking without just compensation, which might have been legal had the city proved the fee had a “nexus” or “rough proportionality” connection to the new development and the city’s demands.
“If all the government had to do to immunize itself from the Takings Clause were to require an applicant to sign a contract, governments would simply require a contract before exercising discretionary governmental power,” he wrote. “The city can find no legal solace in its voluntary contract defense.”
Most important, the city didn’t include any pre-annexation “nexus” language as to how the fee or extraction would be used or how it would benefit the new community, and the fees were not accounted for separately but simply placed into the city’s General Revenue Fund.
Carroll said the extraction wasn’t an impact fee, a special assessment or a user fee.
“The city’s total failure to separately account and use the proceeds to benefit the property cause this extraction not to be a valid impact,” he wrote. “[It’s] also not a special assessment, which must confer a specific benefit upon the land burdened by the assessment. The proceeds of the extraction are not limited to improve the property.
“Likewise, the extraction is not a user fee which is ‘charged in exchange for a particular government service which benefits the party paying the fee in a manner not shared by other members of society.’
“While the court understands the city’s need to have sufficient revenue to operate, the city may not use this creative means to raise general revenue.”
Carroll threw out a number of Neal’s claims that would have placed into question other provisions of some of the pre-annexation agreements.
The pre-annexation agreements for the six properties in question — Laurel Lakes, Villa Paradiso, Windwood, VICA/Milano, Bridges, and SJMR/Hurt — were signed by the city and various Neal-controlled LLCs between 2001 and 2008.
Neal began objecting to the payments back in the summer of 2014.
The extractions are for each individual unit and are payable when a Certificate of Occupancy is issued. The fees range from $1,598 per unit to $1,829.
Since Neal objected, the payments have been placed in a separate fund. At stake is $1.8 million in already collected EMF revenue currently sitting unspent in an account set up prior to the litigation and roughly $12 million in potential future fees.
The city filed a lawsuit in 2017 to get a ruling on the legality of the fee.
Carroll directed Neal’s attorney to draft a final judgment refunding the extractions already paid with interest. He reserved jurisdiction to award attorney fees or costs, or both, if any motion for fees or costs is filed.
