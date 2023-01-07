VENICE — Having led the city through Hurricane Ian, City Manager Ed Lavallee can now turn his attention to all the other things on his plate — and possibly get ready for some new ones.
The City Council holds its strategic planning session Jan. 31. It’s a meeting dedicated to reviewing, revising and potentially adding to the city’s priorities for the coming year.
Last year, for example, Fire Chief Frank Giddens asked for, and got, the Council’s OK to look for a site to which to locate Fire Station 2, which has structural problems and is in a low flood zone.
The Council voted to buy five acres west of the Venice Police Department in July.
Research identified the parcel as the best location for the new station, Lavallee said, but the owner initially couldn’t be tracked down. And when he was located in Jordan, he said he had plans for the land and didn’t want to sell.
The city offered to do a land swap but couldn’t find a comparable property, Lavallee said.
Eventually, the owner agreed to sell, making this “the most successful land acquisition for a public purpose I can think of,” Lavallee said.
Shifting the station to the east will improve response times, put the employees in a safer facility and give the city an opportunity to bring back some of the emergency operations elements that were cut from the police station project to save money, he said.
It’s fitting, since the fire chief is the city’s emergency operations director, he said.
Last year the Council also directed him to continue trying to find a new home for the city’s solid waste, recycling and fleet operations, which are on Seaboard Avenue.
Sarasota County has indicated an interest in sharing a site with the city but nothing has been worked out so far.
The city prefers a location along Knights Trail Road, close to the landfill and where most of the growth is occurring, Lavallee said.
Relocating these divisions potentially opens up the land for redevelopment and, city officials hope, inspire a complete makeover of the Seaboard area.
Another park like Centennial Park, with parking and some amenities, might be an attraction for investors or developers, he said, with rising property values an incentive for property owners to sell.
“We think we would be the piece that would get everything else moving,” he said.
There’s an even bigger relocation in the same vicinity that needs to be discussed, he said: the reverse-osmosis water treatment plant along East Venice Avenue.
The system was installed in 1975, according to a history of the Utilities Department written by former director Len Bramble, and at the time was the largest brackish-water reverse-osmosis facility in the world.
It’s been expanded and rehabilitated a number of times since then but, like the fire station next door, is in a flood zone.
Depending on what would need to be done to connect a new plant to the existing distribution system, the cost of moving it could be $100 million, Lavallee said.
“It’s not a crisis, but something needs to be done for the future,” he said.
The same could be said for Wellfield Park, a city facility that’s managed by the county.
City and county staffs have agreed in principle on a new interlocal parks agreement that would transfer the park to the county, which would turn it into a regional sports facility like the Englewood Sports Complex.
But the agreement hasn’t been brought to the County Commission or the City Council for a vote. Instead, it was agreed to let the current agreement, which expires in 2024, run its course.
One reason, Lavallee said, was to make sure the county’s 1-cent sales surtax was renewed, to provide the funds for the project, which will probably cost $10 million, he said.
Under the new agreement, the county would also continue to maintain other “regional” facilities in the city, such as the beaches, while Venice would take over others, including the Venice Community Center.
That’s going to mean some additional staffing, Lavallee said.
Work on adopting a parks master plan is also on hold pending the adoption of a new interlocal agreement, he said.
A consultant prepared one years ago but it was shelved because of work on the new comprehensive plan, and then the land-development regulations to implement it.
It’s going to need revisions due to the passage of time and because “it’s not my favorite product,” he said.
