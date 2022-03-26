VENICE — Fiscal Year 2022-23 may be remembered as when Venice went electric — in vehicles, that is.
The city has eight hybrid cars and three hybrid trucks — vehicles with both a combustion engine and an electric motor. But the city has held off on buying true electric vehicles for a variety of reasons, including price and selection.
With eight varieties of electric cars and trucks now available through a government purchase program, it’s time for the city to begin the conversion process, a presentation from a staff transportation think tank says.
Doing so will achieve a strategic goal while realizing reduced maintenance costs, fuel savings and environmental benefits and creating a positive public perception, the presentation states.
It will lead off Tuesday’s Capital Improvement workshop.
The group’s recommendation is to purchase four vehicles: a Tesla 3 for the Utilities and Building departments; a Tesla 3 or a Ford Mach-E for the Police Department; and a Ford Transit van for Utilities.
There are charging stations at police headquarters and an installation scheduled at Utilities.
Line items in the proposed 2023-27 Capital Improvement Program show the cost of a fully equipped electric police vehicle being purchased as a test is $65,000, while the vehicle for the Building Department costs $45,000.
According to the presentation, Tesla is recommended because it has the best battery technology, warranty and safety rating, and the Model 3, its lowest-priced vehicle, is comparable in price to the others with a higher resale value.
If the Council isn’t ready to make the commitment now, the group recommends holding off for a year, when more vehicles will be available.
It considered recommending truck purchases for Utilities and Solid Waste but its advice is to wait until the technology is more advanced and prices level out.
Notable numbers
Other big ticket capital expenditures appearing in the program for the first time for FY2023 include:
• The replacement of the fire and police boats and trailers. West Coast Inland Navigation District grants will defray some of the cost of these items, which total about $750,000.
• $300,000 toward the renovation of the Lord-Higel House.
• $2.75 million in park impact fees for the North Venice park on land the city recently bought.
The workshop is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
