VENICE — When freezing temperatures strike the area in the future, residents may be able to rely on Venice for determining which shelters are open for those without heat.
The city may also coordinate shelters that open when the weather becomes too hot.
These were some of the ideas Venice City Council members discussed Tuesday after recent cold snaps revealed Venice is lacking when it comes to shelters for temperature extremes.
Council members stated they are not talking about hurricane shelters, which are not allowed in the Venice area because the region could flood in a major storm.
Council members also said they aren't talking about having a new structure built, nor necessarily using existing city buildings.
"This isn't specifically saying we're going to open City Hall and make it a shelter," Vice Mayor Nick Pachota said.
Instead, he said, he wants the city manager to investigate if the city could become a coordinator between churches and agencies to determine what opens and when.
Council Member Helen Moore agreed.
"I would like to see our emphasis on coalition," she said, adding Venice does not need to reinvent the process, only work with those who have done it.
Council members said there is confusion among residents because there is no single source to say what shelters are open.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said he will begin looking into the matter, noting details of a plan will be important.
He said he will research if the city should just be concerned about making sure a shelter is open, or also be concerned about providing food, or security, or medical care.
While many City Council members were concerned about shelters opening during very cold weather, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said Venice should also look into shelters when high temperatures become extreme.
No ideas were given as to what would define "hot" temperatures.
Council Member Joe Neunder had questions about just how many people actually take advantage of such shelters. He also said he wondered if the city might be going too far if it started promising a police presence or a medical presence at such shelters.
"I don't want us to be exposed to liability," he said.
Lavallee will investigate and report his findings to the City Council at a later date.
