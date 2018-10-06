The Venice City Council may be about to open up another front in the city’s battle with Sarasota County over park maintenance.
The two sides were at odds even before the county gave notice of terminating the interlocal agreement under which it maintains about a dozen city parks, including Venice Beach.
The notice was later rescinded but there’s been little progress toward a new agreement.
One of the city’s complaints has been about the quality of the county’s work. The latest issue is the frequency — specifically, how often dead fish are being cleaned off the beach during red tide blooms.
The county’s “Special Conditions Beach Cleaning Policy” states that a cleanup should only take place when four criteria are met:
1. The material to be picked up “reaches an estimated volume to fill one 5-yard truck per two mile continuous section of beach that is accessible to motorized equipment if two tidal cycles have not removed it naturally;
2. The beach is owned by the county, is in close proximity to a county-owned beach or is part of a federal or state beach renourishment project;
3. Cleaning can be accomplished in compliance with local, state and federal law; and
4. Funding is available.
That policy, adopted in 2013, superseded the one that was in effect when the interlocal agreement was entered into in 2011.
The current policy is similar to the earlier one, adopted in 1995 and modified in 1997, with a key difference, Mayor John Holic wrote in a Sept. 27 email to City Manager Ed Lavallee: Previously, the accumulation that could trigger a cleanup of dead or dying fish was an estimated volume of one-half cubic yard — one-tenth the amount that’s needed now.
Then as now, the standard for a cleanup of “seaweed and other debris” was an estimated accumulation of 5 cubic yards.
The earlier policy expressly stated that the determination of the need for a cleanup “is to be made by County Government staff.” That language isn’t in the current policy.
“The determination of whether to clean and methods to be utilized are evaluated based on current conditions as well as potential environmental impacts,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis wrote in a letter to Lavallee providing copies of the policies.
In his email, Holic says the city was unaware until the current bloom that the county policy regarding a cleanup of dead fish had changed from one-half cubic yard to 5 cubic yards, leaving dead fish on the beach longer and posing health problems.
A May 27, 2013, memorandum submitting the revised policy to the County Commission states that it was discussed with representatives of the Barrier Island Group from North Manasota Key, Manasota Key and Casey Key; the representative from Siesta Key missed the meeting but posed questions via telephone, it states.
The cities of Venice and Sarasota and the town of Longboat Key were not included in the discussions, Holic noted.
“This was a unilateral decision,” he wrote. “I am asking City Council demand that Sarasota County immediately honor their obligation to clean the beaches if dead/dying sea life accumulation exceeds 1/2 cubic yard per two miles; in other words, honor the agreement we signed.”
Also next Tuesday, he wants to ask the city attorney to look into the legality of the changes the county made to the policy and “how to proceed with reinstatement of policies we agreed to.”
That could be difficult. The city isn’t a party to the policy and the policy isn’t incorporated into the interlocal agreement, which states in Section 16: “This Agreement embodies the entire understanding of the respective parties hereto regarding the subject matter hereof, and there are no further or other Agreements or understandings, written or oral, in effect between parties relating to the subject matter hereof.”
The only specific reference to the beach is in an exhibit listing the parks the county is to maintain. While there are express maintenance standards for some parks, such as athletic fields, there are none regarding the beach.
Further, “I am also asking city council to approve me sending a letter to the Sarasota County Commission advising them that unilateral changes affecting the city will not be tolerated,” Holic wrote. “We will openly negotiate, we will never agree to authoritarian dictatorship.”
He’s also going to ask his colleagues’ approval to buy a beach rake and a tractor so city staff can do cleanups on its own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.