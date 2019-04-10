The City of Venice will consider adopting a Sarasota County rule allowing 750 sq. ft. units and a reduction in fees to build smaller units to entice workforce housing.
But it wasn’t a unanimous decision.
Council Member Bob Daniels asked the City Council for its support in directing staff to come back with recommendations and more research into the proposition of reducing impact fees on new housing units under 750 sq. ft. by 50 percent.
Vetting concernCouncil Members Rich Cautero and Mitzie Fiedler voted against the measure. Both said the idea needed more vetting and public scrutiny. Fiedler mentioned the tiny houses near Siesta Key, saying she didn’t think that type of development would be a fit for Venice.
“I don’t know that that’s attractive in that area. I’m not saying it’s a good or bad idea. I need a lot more information before I can vote on anything,” Fiedler said.
“I understand the need for this,” Cautero said. “It’s a national issue, but it is sensible to provide more vetting. I’m unsure in which of our seven neighborhoods (identified in the Comprehensive Plan) this could apply to. ... We need to know the impact on any neighborhood.”
Both said it would be more prudent to consider small houses either during or after revising the Land Development Regulations to give the public a chance to weight in and provide some feedback.
“It’s just another tool in our tool kit,” said Daniels. “We’ve done some things in rezoning and the Comprehensive Plan, (but) this, to me, is another tool to have a builder or developer provide us with a proposal for less than 750 sq. ft. (units).”
Stirred upCouncil Member Charles Newsom said he fully supported the effort.
Mayor John Holic noted Daniels was only asking staff to study the matter.
“This doesn’t promote building of any kind in any area. All it’s saying is if you end up building under a 750 sq. ft. unit, you’ll pay half the impact (fees). I think it’s good policy. It would draw in some creativity,” Holic said.
Fiedler challenged the idea of a fee reduction.
“I’m not too sure impact fees should be based on size,” Fiedler said. “They (will) use the same amount of water, drive the same streets, have the same impacts on police and fire (departments), same water (consumption), and sewer. I don’t see how the impact fees change based on square footage. I need more clarity.”
Daniels said he didn’t mean to “stir up a hornet’s nest.”
“We need to have options for people who want to think about doing something of this nature. This is not a final decision. This is looking at what the county did. Let staff look at it and come back for more discussion. That’s all this is right now,” he said.
‘Appreciation rider’Bill Ahern, who chairs the city Economic Development Advisory Board, also commented on giving developers a break on impact fees.
“It’s not really much of an effective tool,” Ahern said.
Real estate costs make a bigger difference, he said, noting vacant lots in Venice go for $25,000 while they’re $3,000 to $4,000 for a lot in North Port.
“It’s much more affordable to build in North Port than in Venice and that creates a barrier for us,” Ahern said.
He suggested staff consider some form of “shared appreciation rider” for any type of workforce housing that is built to make sure it remains affordable.
What’s to prevent tiny homes, for example, built in the Seaboard area from “appreciating in value and then they are no longer affordable?” he asked.
An appreciation rider would stipulate if a person sells the workforce housing unit before a certain period of time would have to pay back some of that appreciations so the buyer can’t just flip it.
“It has to remain affordable in perpetuity,” Ahern said. “It does need further study … and needs more complimentary measures to go with this.”
“We’re going to have to think beyond what we are traditionally doing,” Daniels said.
Council directed the staff to study the issue by a vote of 5-2. No deadline was placed on it.
