VENICE — The landscaping containers you see around downtown Venice aren’t just beautiful — they’re award-winning.
When the 2021 America in Bloom National Awards were announced last week, the city claimed the Eye-Popping Pot — Best Use of Containers in the Landscape Award.
Venice has earned honors from the organization previously, including a “four-bloom” rating and a special mention for environmental awareness in 2014 and five stars and first place in the 20,000-30,000 population category the following year.
The Eye-Popping Pot entry submitted on behalf of Venice Area Beautification Inc.’s Bloom Team says that since 2013, the city has gone from no flower displays to “well over a hundred in a wide variety of shapes and sizes.”
And locations.
Initially, pots were placed at corners and crosswalks, the entry states. So were multi-tiered fountains when they were first added to the mix.
Later, fountains were put in higher visibility locations. The inventory now includes two small, 95-year-old, two-tiered fountains; one with a statue in the center; another with three boys holding the bowl; and, as of this year, “a wall fountain that helped enhance an unsightly wall,” it says.
“We plant year-round, so are continuously changing plants,” the entry states. “One of our goals is to give the public a lot of different looks, maybe to help give them an idea of plants or color combinations.”
The team tries to put “thrillers” in the center of the containers, and “many of those are one of a kind,” according to the entry.
The Bloom Team maintains all of the hanging baskets downtown, along with most of the pots and many of the in-ground planting areas, with help from Venice Public Works.
Businesses have joined the effort in the past five years, the entry states.
“First, it was two businesses with eight large pots, then one with ten matching pots, another with six gorgeous pots and six gorgeous pots in front of a large new building,” it says.
“An association apartment complex put in a half dozen pots, four which were old cement pots which have been repainted and repurposed. Many shop owners have enhanced their businesses with one to three mostly ceramic pots. We also added twelve very large bowls in the last three years.”
America in Bloom’s awards recognize “excellence in the areas of community vitality, floral displays, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebration of heritage, overall impression and community involvement,” a news release states.
“Congratulations to Venice for the excellent work making your community more beautiful and vibrant,” America in Bloom Executive Director Laura Kunkle said in the release.
