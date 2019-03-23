OneBlood is holding a blood drive on Wednesday, March 27, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City of Venice employees and members of the public are encouraged to donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus.
All blood donors will receive a Culver’s Pint for a Pint coupon for free custard and a free OneBlood hat, as well as a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack. ID is required.
For more information, or to make an appointment online, visit OneBlood.org and use sponsor code #9354.
Fire hydrant testing setThe city of Venice has hired Hydromax USA to perform fire hydrant maintenance and testing throughout Venice. Work is scheduled to begin on April 1 and be completed by Nov. 1.
As part of the work, all fire hydrants within the city’s system will be flushed, flow tested and inspected and receive routine maintenance.
Residents should expect to see employees of Hydromax USA operating the fire hydrants. Employees of Hydromax USA may be identified by company logos on their vehicles and their uniforms.
Businesses and residents may briefly experience reduced water pressure while flushing is occurring.
Some customers may experience temporary discoloration of their water after work is performed in their area. This is primarily due to silt that has become suspended in the water, and does not affect the safety of the water.
Customers who experience water discoloration may clear their pipes by running water from their outside spigots for three to five minutes, then running indoor faucets.
Nokomis Ave. drainage project to beginOn Monday, April 1, crews are scheduled to begin work on North Nokomis Avenue between West Tampa Avenue and West Venice Avenue. Work in Phase II will include underground drainage installation, roadway reconstruction, utility work and replacement of sidewalk and curb and gutter on Nokomis Avenue from West Tampa Avenue to Pensacola Road.
Crews continue landscaping, installation of sod and installation of lighted midblock crosswalks on West Venice Avenue, and installation of accessibility features at the crosswalks.
The contractor is also completing punch-list items throughout the project.
Motorists should continue to expect single-lane closures to allow crews to safely work.
The majority of the new downtown trash cans have been installed throughout the project. These trash cans are for downtown visitors. Businesses are urged to use their dumpsters instead of the trash cans along the sidewalks.
Best Beach listVenice has made a list of 13 Best Beaches on Florida’s Gulf Coast by digital travel magazine Trips to Discover.
“Venice is an underrated Gulf destination in Florida, offering plenty of opportunities to enjoy water sports, fishing and boating, but this small town is famous for something entirely different,” the listing reads. “Take a walk along its shores and discover unique souvenirs — a collection of fossilized shark’s teeth that have washed up on its pearly white beaches. Afterwards, explore the historic downtown area and admire the beautiful architecture, browse through the boutiques and dine at local seafood restaurants.”
