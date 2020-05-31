Milling work Monday night
VENICE — Milling and resurfacing of the West Venice Avenue/Harbor Drive intersection is scheduled for overnight Monday, June 1, weather permitting.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the intersection and utilize side streets and other routes beginning at 6 p.m. Work is anticipated to be complete Tuesday morning, June 2.
This work is part of the Phase II Road Bond Resurfacing Projects.
For more information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
Blood drive June 3
VENICE — OneBlood holds a blood drive Wednesday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
OneBlood officials have seen a significant drop in blood donations due to concerns over coronavirus.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. Donors will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
Each donor will receive a free OneBlood T-shirt; a coupon for a pint of Culver’s custard; a wellness checkup including, blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening; and a snack.
ID is required.
For more information, or to make an appointment online, visit OneBlood.org/donate-now/ and use sponsor code 9354. Walk-ins are welcome.
Paw Park closure June 10
VENICE — On Wednesday, June 10, Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff will be delivering and spreading mulch in the open use areas of the fenced-in portions at Brohard Paw Park, 1600 South Harbor Drive, Venice.
The park will be closed from 6 a.m. to about noon and will reopen immediately upon the completion of the project.
