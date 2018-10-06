As of Monday, utilities customers in the city of Venice no longer have to worry about arranging to get a backflow prevention device installed, checked, maintained or replaced.
As approved by the City Council earlier this year, the Utilities Department will now handle those duties, contracting with plumbing companies in order to reduce the cost and ensure all the devices are tested as required by state law.
The cost will still be the customer’s responsibility, but it’s included in the five-year rate increase program the Council approved recently.
Rates will increase $2 per month in the first year and 2.15 percent in each of the next four years.
Backflow devices prevent the drinking water supply from being contaminated by another water source, such as a well or reuse water for irrigation on a residential property.
Potential “cross connections” on a commercial property include cooling systems and medical equipment as well as sprinkler systems, according to a city brochure.
The changes in the city’s responsibilities don’t extend to fire sprinkler systems or initial installation and testing for new construction. The Utilities Department only takes over after a certificate of occupancy has been issued.
But according to a city press statement, they do include:
• installation of a backflow protection device and pressure relief valve, when required
• required testing and certification or replacement, depending on the type of device — dual check, double-check or reduced pressure
• required maintenance on applicable devices
• property surveys by staff and required tracking of certifications and cross-connection hazards
Utility customers will be getting the brochure in the mail. It’s already available on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com, under the “Utilities” section in the “Services” tab.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
