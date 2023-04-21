VENICE — Venice has made another "best of" list, but this honor is unusual: a spot on StorageCafe.com's "Top 20 Best Suburbs for City-Like Living."
The website, which bills itself as "a nationwide storage space marketplace," apparently thinks the city — and possibly Wellen Park — is a suburb of Sarasota, miles to the north past Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey.
"(T)his sunny Sarasota suburb has become the go-to place for 'zoombirds,' in addition to its traditional snowbird clientele," it says. "In response to the growing demand for housing, developers are delivering."
Venice is ranked No. 5, behind Edina, Minnesota, Falls Church, Virginia, Palo Alto, California, and somewhat ironically, Franklin, Tennessee, home to Community Health Systems, which formerly operated ShorePoint Health Venice.
The list was compiled, the website says, from an analysis of 912 cities with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 in the 100 largest metropolitan areas.
Metrics included housing affordability and diversity; demographics; the business environment; shopping and dining amenities; health; and self-storage prices and availability.
Venice's strongest points are listed as "Residential, Amenities, Transportation."
"With a 15% increase in local population over the past five years, Venice, FL, is rapidly changing," the narrative says. "It taps into urban territory thanks to lively streets, a diverse residential sector and plenty of entertainment opportunities.
"Less than 50% of homes here are single-family residences, ensuring access to varied housing options, and new construction is booming, with over 42 building permits for new residential units per 1,000 people."
Among other statistics in the report, Venice ranks 12th in housing affordability; eighth in population increase over the last five years; 14th in population density; and third-lowest in household income, at $65,478 per year.
City residents have a life expectancy of 80, it says.
Most relevant to the study's sponsor, the city is fifth in the number of storage units per capita, with an average rent of $122.
Boca Raton, at No. 12, is the only other Florida city that made the list.
