Venice has been named one of the "Top 20 Best Suburbs for City-Like Living." One of the reasons listed is amenities, such as the beaches.

VENICE — Venice has made another "best of" list, but this honor is unusual: a spot on StorageCafe.com's "Top 20 Best Suburbs for City-Like Living."

The website, which bills itself as "a nationwide storage space marketplace," apparently thinks the city — and possibly Wellen Park — is a suburb of Sarasota, miles to the north past Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey.


   
