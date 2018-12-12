City leaders yesterday gave their general approval of two letters urging the state and Sarasota County to reinstate septic tank inspections.
The problem isn’t with the city, which has roughly only 20-30 septic tanks remaining within city limits, and some of those are already in court.
It’s with the neighbors where conservative estimates place the number at 6,000 or more septic systems. Nokomis and Osprey are largely on septic, as is a large portion of South Venice south of Alligator Creek, and in Englewood.
“Clearly we need a little help with some of this,” said Mayor John Holic. He brought up the issue at a Convocation of Governments meeting but was met with feedback that was “not positive,” he said. “They said it was very expensive, and (asked) who’s going to pay for it, and that was that.”
The Venice City Council tasked Council Member Mitzie Fiedler with helping rewrite the letters to correct some of the language, which were drafted by the city’s Environmental Advisory Board.
EAB Chairman Tom Jones presented new data suggesting the problem is far bigger than originally thought. According to county officials, there are 142,240 known sewer parcels, and 6,077 septic parcels, Jones said. But there are another 34,615 parcels that are “likely” still on septic systems and another 10,000 unknown, he said.
The issue sparked discussion by some council members who said the letter wasn’t strong enough.
Council Member Rich Cautero said a state law reinstating septic inspections would be preferable.
“It’s affecting a greater geographic footprint,” he said.
The real crossroad will be remediation, he added.
Council Member Bob Daniels said the state needs to do away with septic tanks altogether.
“Stop them. It’s an old technology. It’s a box with pipes that leach into the ground,” Daniels said.
Jones pointed out, “it’s just a couple of steps more than an outhouse.”
“We need to take much bolder action,” Daniels said. “We need to go to the powers that be and legislate money to do this. It needs to be mandated by the state and federal government and backed by bucks. That’s the only way we will get rid of it,” Daniels said.
Taping into the city’s infrastructure could be one of the solutions.
“There are opportunities there,” he said.
Holic said he recently read a report stating four of five homes in Florida are on septic.
“This doesn’t go far enough,” he said of the resolution. “You can stop a new development and make it attach to a sewer system.”
Council Member Jeanette Gates recalled the 1990s when a moratorium on new construction was considered unless the developer connected to a sewer system.
“I’m not saying I want that, but there are different cures for different things. If it’s possible to help the areas north and south of us a priority, we need to push that,” she said.
