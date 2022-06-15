topical City offers changes for 'Barcelona Speedway' Residents have been complaining of speeders By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Jun 15, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Venice city staff provided an update for Barcelona Avenue with recommendations for pedestrian crossing, as shown above, and a no passing center line on the road. GRAPHIC PROVIDED BY CITY OF VENICE VENICE — After conducting several speeding surveys, Venice city staff recommended changes for “traffic calming” on Barcelona Avenue during a City Council meeting Tuesday.Residents have been complaining for months that this road has many speeders.Recommendations for the road include a double-yellow line for no passing, high-visibility cross walks and crossing signs.“It’s one of the longest, straightest roads,” said Charlie Mopps, the director of Public Works and Asset Management.During a City Council meeting in March, several residents spoke about the “Barcelona Speedway” and expressed concerns about speeding on the road.Based on other concerns prior to the March meeting, three different speeding surveys were conducted by the Venice police in July, December and March.“The data does not show a pervasive speeding problem on Barcelona Ave and is similar to other streets within the City of Venice,” stated a memorandum for a City Council meeting on June 14.The surveys found most vehicles traveled between 26 to 30 miles per hour. The speed on Barcelona Avenue is posted at 25 mph. The city’s Traffic Safety Team met after the meeting in March to review and make recommendations regarding speeding and pedestrian concerns.The team consists of employees from the city manager’s office, police, engineering and public works departments.Based on the surveys and field meetings, the team recommends a double solid center line, which is in the process of being changed, Mopps said.Another solution was high-visibility crosswalks and mid-lane pedestrian crossing signs at the Barcelona and Park Boulevard intersection.Public works crews are constructing sidewalks and landings on both sides of Barcelona at the intersection.Mopps said the recommendations would help “calm traffic.”“That ought to go a long way right there to get a driver’s attention,” said City Council Member Helen Moore about the pedestrian crossing at the intersection.The presentation brought to City Council Tuesday stated staff recommends completing the current projects and then monitoring for effectiveness of the physical improvements.City Council Member Mitzie Fiedler thought it was great that residents expressed their concerns and then the city looked into it.“I think this is a wonderful solution ... to solve a problem,” Fiedler said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door Neunder suddenly resigns Venice City Council COVID-19 surging again in region 'Amazing person': Venice High remembers Barry Rossheim Vehicle vs. bicyclist in Venice Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door Neunder suddenly resigns Venice City Council COVID-19 surging again in region 'Amazing person': Venice High remembers Barry Rossheim Vehicle vs. bicyclist in Venice Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.