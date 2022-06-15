Pedestrian crossing on Barcelona Avenue

Venice city staff provided an update for Barcelona Avenue with recommendations for pedestrian crossing, as shown above, and a no passing center line on the road.

VENICE — After conducting several speeding surveys, Venice city staff recommended changes for “traffic calming” on Barcelona Avenue during a City Council meeting Tuesday.

Residents have been complaining for months that this road has many speeders.

Recommendations for the road include a double-yellow line for no passing, high-visibility cross walks and crossing signs.

“It’s one of the longest, straightest roads,” said Charlie Mopps, the director of Public Works and Asset Management.

During a City Council meeting in March, several residents spoke about the “Barcelona Speedway” and expressed concerns about speeding on the road.

Based on other concerns prior to the March meeting, three different speeding surveys were conducted by the Venice police in July, December and March.

“The data does not show a pervasive speeding problem on Barcelona Ave and is similar to other streets within the City of Venice,” stated a memorandum for a City Council meeting on June 14.

The surveys found most vehicles traveled between 26 to 30 miles per hour. The speed on Barcelona Avenue is posted at 25 mph.


The city’s Traffic Safety Team met after the meeting in March to review and make recommendations regarding speeding and pedestrian concerns.

The team consists of employees from the city manager’s office, police, engineering and public works departments.

Based on the surveys and field meetings, the team recommends a double solid center line, which is in the process of being changed, Mopps said.

Another solution was high-visibility crosswalks and mid-lane pedestrian crossing signs at the Barcelona and Park Boulevard intersection.

Public works crews are constructing sidewalks and landings on both sides of Barcelona at the intersection.

Mopps said the recommendations would help “calm traffic.”

“That ought to go a long way right there to get a driver’s attention,” said City Council Member Helen Moore about the pedestrian crossing at the intersection.

The presentation brought to City Council Tuesday stated staff recommends completing the current projects and then monitoring for effectiveness of the physical improvements.

City Council Member Mitzie Fiedler thought it was great that residents expressed their concerns and then the city looked into it.

“I think this is a wonderful solution ... to solve a problem,” Fiedler said.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments