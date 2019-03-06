There are only 45 properties within city limits of Venice that have septic tanks, according to Assistant Utilities Director John Monville.
And all of those are in compliance with city codes. You don’t have to hook up to city sewer if the connection is longer than 100 feet, or if gravity flow can’t be maintained from the building drain to the sewer line.
But are the few septic tanks that exist working properly? State rules did away with mandatory inspections some years back. State lawmakers are now revisiting that.
To ascertain the answer, the City of Venice is now willing to pay the $500 fee for properties within city limits that voluntarily agree to the inspections. Total cost is estimated at $25,000. The Venice City Council authorized the voluntary program at a recent meeting.
ClustersMonville pointed out there are a few spots in the city where septic systems are clustered, but the fix is expensive.
A smattering of residences in north east Venice remain. Monville said six to 10 of those septic tanks will eventually be removed when developers come in to build new subdivisions.
There’s also a group of homes with septic tanks on or near Substation Road off the U.S. 41 Venice Bypass, and a group near Auburn Road S.
The cost to abandon all of the 45 septic systems citywide and connect to city sewer is around $8,000 to $25,000 each per resident, Monville said. The city’s cost to install new sewer lines is an estimated $1.8 million, and that’s not including easement costs, for a total estimated cost of $2.7 million. That’s roughly $60,000 for each property.
“It’s going to be expensive,” Monville said. “That’s why we’re not really recommending a lot of action at this time.”
Council Member Bob Daniels said he’d like to see a plan developed to address the hot spots within the city. He said federal and state funds are available, or may soon be, for shovel ready projects, and urged the city to have those projects ready.
“The city’s that have shovel-ready plans are going to get the first bite,” he said.
Council and city staff agreed it’s better to wait and see if the Florida Legislature actually passes a new law, as is anticipated, reinstating mandatory septic tank inspections statewide, before taking further action.
Surrounded by septicsIt’s good news there are only 45 remaining septic systems within city limits. But that belies a much bigger problem. The county estimates that 60,991 septic tanks have been installed since 1970.
Sarasota County Utilities System has 20,700 septic tanks. The City of North Port has 17,550. There’s another 38,300 countywide “septic parcels,” all of it surrounding Venice.
A map of septic system properties, as best the county can tell, shows Nokomis, immediately to the north, is nearly all on septic. Directly south, in South Venice, there’s an estimated 6,000 more septic systems.
“I think we need a better game plan,” said Venice Mayor John Holic. “It can be done. When it comes to the environment, and septics that throw excess nutrients into (the waterways), we have to do all we can to stop that from happening.”
