VENICE — Under changes to the city code regarding false alarms that were adopted Tuesday, it's only on the fourth strike that you could be out … at least $75.

Venice Police Patrol Commander Capt. Andy Leisenring told the Council that the city hasn't really seen an uptick in false alarms but there was a need to update the code, which has been in place since 1982.


   
