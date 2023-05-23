VENICE — Under changes to the city code regarding false alarms that were adopted Tuesday, it's only on the fourth strike that you could be out … at least $75.
Venice Police Patrol Commander Capt. Andy Leisenring told the Council that the city hasn't really seen an uptick in false alarms but there was a need to update the code, which has been in place since 1982.
There were provisions that needed to be cleaned up, he said, and language making a false alarm a civil violation had to be added.
The code now expressly mentions fire alarms as well as burglar alarms, though all the changes refer to burglar alarms. Language regarding telephone alarms programmed to call the police has been deleted.
The changes impose no penalty for the first three false alarms in a one-year period and eliminate a requirement to submit a report about them to the police department.
The former ordinance used a period of six months, requiring a report each time, but imposing no penalty.
And they make the imposition of a civil penalty via a citation for a fourth or subsequent false alarm within the same period discretionary instead of mandatory.
But the penalty that can be imposed now if the violation is uncontested is $75, and $175 for a subsequent offense. It's $175 if the violation is challenged, $375 for repeat offenses.
Previously it was $25.
The changes don't take away the authority of the police chief to order that an alarm system be disconnected, as long as the premises aren't required to have one.
Violations of city code can also carry criminal penalties but Section 1-14 of the city code states that "there shall be no criminal penalty for any conduct which is made the subject of city code enforcement board proceedings."
The Code Enforcement Board was recently abolished but another code section provides that citations may be appealed to the city magistrate.
One additional change requires that prior to the installation of a burglar alarm, the owner or manager of the premises provide the company contact information for at least two people "who can be reached at all times and who are authorized to enter the premises and deactivate the alarm system."
Previously, it was the police department that received the information.
The failure to turn off the alarm within an hour after notice by the police department is grounds for a citation.
The failure to pay the penalty now gives the police department the option not to respond to further alarms. That, too, was mandatory previously.
