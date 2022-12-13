VENICE — The good news is that the city's cost for damage from Hurricane Ian is now estimated to be far less than it appeared in October, with much of it covered by insurance or government reimbursement.
The bad news is that the recovery continues nearly three months post-storm.
"This storm has challenged us greater than I could ever imagine," Public Works Director Rick Simpson told the City Council Tuesday.
Simpson was one of several managers who provided an update on the impact of the storm, which caused an estimated $90 million in property damage in the city, Building Official Steve Beckman said — $71.1 million to residential property and $18.8 million to commercial property.
More than 4,500 buildings were damaged, he said. More than half received mainly cosmetic damage, but 108 were damaged structurally and 18 were destroyed, he said.
City roads and bridges weren't damaged at all, Finance Director Linda Senne said, but the Venice Municipal Airport was devastated, accounting for $2.2 million of the estimated $2.6 million in damage to city-owned property.
That's about one-quarter of the revised estimate of $10.3 million in the city's hurricane-related expenses. The estimate in October was $17.7 million, Senne said.
The biggest saving is in debris collection, she said, with the current estimate of about $4.5 million about half the original projected expense.
Nearly 142,000 cubic yards in vegetative debris and 6,900 cubic yards in construction and demolition debris has been collected, Simpson said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Heard first reading of a rewritten ordinance on the use of public space and rights of way.
• Heard first reading of a rewrite of the city's noise ordinance.
• Voted to remove the one-year limit on the ordinance allowing alcohol on city beaches.
• Adopted an ordinance regulating smoking at city parks, beaches and recreational areas.
• Adopted an ordinance changing the percentage allocation of residential and nonresidential uses in the Laurel Road Neighborhood.
• Adopted the annual update of the Five-Year Capital Improvement Schedule.
• Adopted an ordinance implementing a charter amendment regarding salaries for the mayor and Council members.
• Adopted an ordinance modifying the membership composition of the Public Arts Advisory Board.
• Adopted a resolution adopting an amended policy for board appointments
• Heard a presentation on Sarasota County Schools impact fees.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the Council to participate in a joint meeting with Sarasota County, the cities of North Port and Sarasota, the town of Longboat Key and the Sarasota County School Board.
• Heard a presentation on the 2020 City of Venice Tree Canopy Analysis.
• Approved a legislative referral directing the Environmental Advisory Board to study the environmental effects of the Ocean Era aquaculture demonstration project in the Gulf.
• Approved a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for $625,000 to design and construct the Tarpon Center Drive Nature-Based Flood Mitigation Pilot Project.
• Accepted utilities and improvements and a utility easement at Waterfront at Hatchett Creek.
• Appointed Steve Carr to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Swore in firemedics Matthew McKenzie, Sarah Wengerd, Cory Storch and Joel Neagles.
• Swore in Lt. Christopher Ripo on his promotion to battalion chief.
• Swore in Lt. Matthew Tomer on his promotion to division chief.
• Swore in Battalion Chief Kyle Hartley on his promotion to assistant fire chief.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
