By GREG GILES
News Editor
VENICE — A new era is set Tuesday for the Venice recycling program when it is set to sign a piggyback contract with Sarasota County’s new recycling processor.
The move from the current dual stream recycling, using small bins, to curbside single stream recycling, using 65-gallon carts with wheels, is set for January.
New recycling carts will be rolled out over a two to three week period.
On Tuesday, the Venice City Council will vote on a contract with Single Stream Recyclers to collect and process the city’s recycling at a maximum payment of $600,000 per year for each of the next five years.
Two years ago, the city was making a profit on its recycling.
But that ended in 2018 when China banned the importation of some types of recyclable waste. The market fell out as cities throughout the country and the waste industry struggled.
“We were always paying for the processing, but because of the commodity … the resale of recyclables … it basically leveled out the cost. It was either a break even, or we made a marginal profit,” said James Clinch, director of Public Works and Assets Management. “The $600,000 is a not-to-exceed price, a worst case scenario if we get no money back.”
The city anticipates paying $135 per ton for processing under the contract. The current market value for the recyclables is about $43 per ton. Under that scenario, the cost for the next year would be closer to $350,000.
“This past fiscal year we have spent around $480,000 on recycling processing, so we anticipate realizing a cost savings from this new contract,” Clinch said. “It all depends on the market. If the market does well and we get more money back, it costs less.”
There’s hope the 23% recycling surcharge the city adopted last year to handle the market fallout could be revisited and reduced if new processing rates are realized, Clinch said.
New recycling habits
Success under the program depends on how well residents adapt to the new recycling habits.
Pickup with new blue recycling carts will replace the two red bins currently used. The county is letting residents keep the old bins.
“We will probably do the same thing,” Clinch said. “Or they can bring them in to be recycled. Better yet, reuse them. Reusing is the best way to recycle.”
The danger with single stream recycling is getting paper or cardboard wet from mixing them in with washed recyclable containers, or left open cart lids. Either has the potential to contaminate an entire cart. Too many wet carts can contaminate an entire truckload.
Under the contract, the recycler will tip each truck load at its sorting area to visually determine whether the entire truckload is good to go, or has been contaminated excessively, in which case the entire truckload will be carted off to the county dump.
Clinch said he’s excited about the $190,000 grant the city received from The Recycling Partnership to help pay for the conversion from bins to carts. The organization also has an educational program which the city can adopt.
“Over the next couple of months we will be putting information up on our website to let folks know what can or can’t be recycled,” Clinch said. “It’s important for single stream recycling that it’s not contaminated.”
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.