A staff update on City of Venice finances drew a fairly rosy picture this week in a strategic planning workshop held by the Venice City Council.
Finance Director Linda Senne and City Controller Joseph Welsh said the city has “healthy or adequate reserves” in each of its enterprise funds, as well as $12 million in reserves in its General Fund.
The picture painted looked so good, they plan to bring to Venice City Council a budget for Fiscal Year 2020 that hopefully doesn’t include any millage increase.
Reserves totaled $54.8 million, but much of that is restricted funds or working capital earmarked for huge projects, like the current utilities infrastructure improvements, and bonded building and road projects.
That said, the city expects to carry over $17 million in excess reserves that aren’t earmarked.
Not that the city doesn’t have plans for those funds.
Much attention was given to a fledgling fleet replacement fund that needs to be built up, especially due to expensive fire engines for the Fire Department. Staff say the city now has enough in reserves to purchase needed equipment, and is making headway to set aside additional funds for future purchases of garbage trucks and other vehicles.
The Stormwater Fund is also taking hits, and has no reserves to carryover at all. Senne blamed the changing landscape of recycling costs, which falls under the Stormwater Fund. The city recently adopted a 5 percent increase to handle the higher recycling costs being passed on to the city through county tipping fees. But that wasn’t enough and the increase should have been closer to 10 percent since recycling rates hadn’t been changed in a long time, staff said.
The One Cent Sales Tax Fund, while not an enterprise fund, increased from $4.9 million in 2017 to $5.4 million in 2018, due to carryover of funds for projects not completed.
The Building Permits Fund balance grew from $4.1 million in 2017 to $6.1 million in 2018. That drew sharp criticism from Council Member Bob Daniels.
“I think there are opportunities to cut the costs (of permit fees) here,” Daniels said. “I want to remind Council we were criticized by constituents for adopting a new, higher utility rate last year with $3 million sitting in (the Utilities Department’s reserve) the bank. These fees contribute to higher property costs.”
“I know we’re bogged down, but that’s not the way the enterprise fund is supposed to be done according to statute. They are supposed to cover costs,” Daniels said.
Walsh said they are based on costs, established as a baseline some years ago.
“But four or five years ago, that assumed a certain volume for that base year,” Walsh said. “That has gone up considerably. So, we should consider adjusting them.”
The problem with doing that now, he said, is if the economy heads downward, “we won’t be covering those costs.”
Daniels said he would pursue the issue.
Overall, the city maintained healthy reserves, and added to those reserves funding the past year, staff said.
Due to conservative revenue and expense estimated, all funds came in under budget this year.
Good pension investment performance boosted Fire Department pension funds by 9 percent, and Police Department pension funds by 13 percent. Still there remains million in underfunded employee benefit obligations, and staff don’t see any major progress in that area for 2019.
On a positive note, the city plans to use One Cent Sale Tax funds for a $1 million newly constructed Fire Station No. 1 next to City Hall. Another $750,000 has ready been budgeted for its design.
And the city plans to fund more major maintenance projects from the sales tax fund.
FEMA reimbursements are beginning to trickle in. The city asked for more than $1 million in reimbursements for Tropical Storm Irma. FEMA authorized around $600,000. More than $200,000 has already come in.
Legal fees are still running high, staff said.
They’ll keep an eye on the Fire Department EMS study to take over ambulance services, which could bring in more cash, a Stormwater rate study, and another Utility rate study underway.
The Fiscal Year 2020 budget discussions begin in February with Capital Improvement Plan meetings. Department budgets are due in April with revenue projections in May and June.
