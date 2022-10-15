VENICE — If you live in the city of Venice and plan to vote in person in the upcoming general election, you might want to take a snack with you.
As your sample ballot shows, you have a number of federal, state and local offices to vote on, including a City Council seat and the mayor’s office.
You also vote on whether to retain state Supreme Court justices and District Court of Appeal judges.
Then, there are three state constitutional amendments, two county charter amendments, two county referendums and 15 — yes, 15 — proposed city charter amendments.
The charter is essentially the city’s constitution, defining its boundaries, establishing the form of government and such.
The amendments, which were proposed by the city’s Charter Review Committee, were approved in a package for submission to voter referendum by the Council in May. But state law limits the number of subjects that can be put into one ballot question, so City Attorney Kelly Fernandez had to break up the bundle.
Many of the proposed amendments could be termed “housekeeping” items — changes that would clarify existing provisions or make existing practices official. A few, however, could have a significant impact.
Here are summaries of the 15 proposed amendments, in order:
• Board appointments — this amendment would formalize a policy change that increased the involvement of Council members in filling boards by ending the practice of the mayor making appointments subject to Council consent.
If it’s approved, the Council as a whole would make appointments.
• Presiding at a meeting — this amendment would require the person chairing a Council meeting to be physically present if an in-person quorum is required.
• Delegation to city manager — this amendment would allow the Council to authorize the city manager to sign contracts and checks that currently require the mayor’s signature.
• Vice mayor — this amendment would provide that the Council members not name a vice mayor until after the results of the most recent election have been certified.
• Term limits — this amendment would limit all Council members to three consecutive elected terms. The charter currently provides that someone could be elected to six straight terms in a combination of three as mayor and three in another seat.
• Council compensation — this amendment would set Council members’ salary at 20% of the salary of county commissioners, which is determined by a state formula, with the mayor receiving an additional $1,200 a month.
Currently, Council members are paid $850 a month, while the mayor gets $1,000. The amounts would increase to $18,587 and $19,787 a month if the amendment is adopted, and future pay increases would occur whenever County Commission salaries go up.
• Meeting attendance — this amendment provides that a Council member would forfeit his or her office after three unexcused absences in a calendar year. The current standard for forfeiture is three consecutive unexcused absences.
• Standard of conduct — this amendment would provide that a violation of applicable standards of conduct would potentially be grounds for removal from office, rather than removal being mandatory.
• Council vacancy term — this amendment would provide that someone filling a Council vacancy would complete the unexpired term rather than just holding the seat until a special or general election, whichever comes first.
One of the Council vacancies being filled this year is for the final year of the term of someone elected in 2020 but who resigned in 2021 after moving out of the city.
• Filling Council vacancy — this amendment would extend from 30 to 60 days the period the Council has to fill a vacancy, and eliminate the requirement of a special election if the deadline isn’t met.
• Budget — this amendment would clarify the budgeting process, which caps an increase in the General Fund at 3% of the prior budget unless the Council OK’s a larger one.
Staff has interpreted that to mean the final budget, including amendments. This charter change specifies that the cap would be on the General Fund amount in the budget as initially adopted.
• Miscellaneous — this amendment has provisions that would defer to state law on notice of budget hearings, which are held each September; recognize that the supervisor of elections, not the Council, determines the form of the ballot for city elections; clarify the Council’s authority to issue bonds and certificates of indebtedness; and clarify where oaths of office are maintained.
• Surety bonding — this amendment would eliminate the requirement for bonding some city positions for which bonding hasn’t been being maintained.
• Candidates — this amendment provides that when only one person qualifies for a Council seat, that person is considered elected, and that the person holding a seat continues in office until the next regular election if no one qualifies for it.
• Initiatives and referendums — this amendment would require that the date be included with signatures on petitions and that all signatures be dated within six months of submission to the city.
