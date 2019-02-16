The Venice City Council may consider selling the city’s interest in a portion of the post office parking lot — as soon as it figures out what its interest in the parking lot is, and whether it can be sold.
Mayor John Holic had put the topic on Tuesday’s agenda. He said that during the Council’s discussion about possibly selling the Hamilton Building he remembered that the city has a claim of some sort to the center of the post office parking lot.
He said he learned about it while looking into the possible acquisition of the post office property but “we never really had final say as to what the parcel is. Is it something we can sell as a city? Is it something we have to vacate as a city?”
The post office deal never came to fruition, so it was never necessary to sort out whether the city’s interest was an easement or what.
Holic wants to do that now, if only so that future Councils won’t have to answer the question. And there will be a record of the process if this Council disposes of the property.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler asked whether there are similar properties the city could consider selling. Council Member Bob Daniels said that there’s a list from several years ago when during tight budget times the city was looking at a variety of ways to bring in extra revenue.
That’s when the John Nolen pocket parks were rediscovered, he said.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said he’s willing to look into “monetizing any non-core city asset that’s not being utilized.”
That might describe the post office property, which Council Member Chuck Newsom called “reasonably valuable but not usable now.”
It might be, though, if the post office deal ever comes back for consideration, he said.
