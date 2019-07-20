By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
The environment gets top billing in Venice’s 2020 legislative priorities.
Of the nine items the City Council wants local legislators to help with, five have an environmental connection and the top two pertain to an issue of major importance — water quality.
The city obtained funding this year for a multi-phase stormwater outfall monitoring project and implemented testing of water quality from two outfalls. It wants more money to expand testing.
The stormwater system collects runoff and routes it to large bodies of water, including the Gulf, via outfalls. Pollutants in the runoff are often blamed when no-swim advisories are issued for local beaches and are thought to contribute to red tide blooms.
The city is currently under a moratorium on the use of fertilizer containing nitrogen or phosphorous, to reduce the level of nutrients in runoff.
With $600,000 the city could add 10 monitoring sites, on the way to a total of 16 sites in the future. Water that contains pollutants could be traced back to the source “to reduce or eliminate the pollutant discharge at its point of origin,” the priority states.
The city is also requesting $500,000 for phase 1 of a project to test private septic tanks and begin designing an expansion of the wastewater collection system to connect to those properties.
The Utilities Department estimates that there are about 50 private septic systems in the city. Property owners are required to connect to the city wastewater system upon annexation but only if a sewage line is nearby.
Later, the city will ask for funding to expand the system as part of a program of voluntary compliance, the priority states.
The city also wants the delegation’s continued support of beach renourishment. No funding is requested now but, the priority states, “ongoing legislative support … will provide funding availability as we move toward our next renourishment event in 2025.”
Less directly connected to the local environment, in other priorities the city wants the Legislature to provide incentives to promote energy efficiency and alternative energy and reiterates its opposition to oil or gas drilling in the Gulf.
Other priorities
• Affordable housing — the city urges that money swept from state affordable housing funds be restored and directed to the “construction of housing units that are affordable to low- and middle-income residents.”
• Home rule — the city asks that a prohibition on new local short-term rental ordinances be repealed; the state not create any more “unfunded mandates,” which require local action but without state revenue to implement them; and not reduce local power to raise revenue through taxes.
Homelessness — the city wants the Legislature to “find means of helping” the homeless and people with mental illness and addiction, especially veterans, by “developing jobs, reinstating state mental health treatment facilities and increasing opportunities for veterans and others to receive help ….”
• Transportation — the city supports legislation that “preserves local control of transportation planning, provides equitable transportation funding among municipalities and counties and provides opportunities for additional options for municipal transportation infrastructure projects.”
The local legislative delegation meets Sept. 9.
