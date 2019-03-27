The City of Venice will not appeal a recent judge’s recent ruling siding with Neal Communities over an “extraction fee” imposed on the developer.
In a settlement agreement approved by the city unanimously on Tuesday (6-0, with the mayor out of town), the city will repay the company roughly $1 million.
“I’m extremely disappointed,” said Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, who chaired the meeting on behalf of Mayor John Holic. (Holic was busy lobbying lawmakers in Tallahassee on the city’s behalf.)
“We followed the advice of our legal counsel and experts and it did not work out as planned,” Cautero said. “Venice is a relatively small community with limited resources. Further litigation would cost the city additional monies without any guarantee of a better result.”
“We very logically assumed that these fees represented a contractual obligation that accompanied the purchase of these properties. The court determined otherwise and sometimes logic does not prevail. Considering the magnitude of these monies, it was deemed important to defend our position. However, its’ time to put this behind us and move forward,” Cautero said.
Cautero was the only council member to speak about the settlement from the dais on Tuesday, but there was palpable frustration on the faces of others.
From Tallahassee, Mayor Holic expressed similar thoughts.
“I’m glad it’s over with, but I’m not glad with the outcome,” Holic said. “I still have a great difficulty with (the decision). These were signed contracts. But I did not vote, and will go along with what Council did.”
“I sat in each courtroom session as an observer and I thought our case was presented well,” Holic added. “I may be prejudiced, but I thought we did a better job (arguing our case) than the opposition. They just happened to get the outcome in their favor. We have to move forward and we do have to end the debate.”
Holic said legal counsel suggested an appeal might not conclude until it reached the U.S. Supreme Court, and that it could be a very costly to pursue.
“The penalties were not that extreme. The money was already there … set aside. But it might not have been worth spending additional dollars on legal fees. In retrospect, it’s probably the best way forward. I would not want to put that burden on a future Council,” he said.
The settlement amount represents a refund of $795,399 in “extraordinary mitigation fees” (EMF) the company paid related to various developments; an additional $160,000 in attorney fees and costs; and an unspecified amount of EMF the company paid since March 1.
Twelfth Circuit Court Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled on Feb. 8 that the EMF was an unconstitutional “taking” under Florida law.
Former city manager Marty Black said in a deposition that the city imposed the fee under substantial political pressure from “a large anti-growth contingency … including the [defunct] Venice Taxpayers League,” to ensure new developments, and not existing taxpayers, would carry the financial burden of new growth in the city.”
But unlike impact fees, which are required to correlate to a development’s impact on, say, roads, the EMF was often referred to as a developer “extraction,” with the money used for various purposes that went into the General Fund, and not for a specific purpose related to the new development.
The fees ranged from $1,598 per unit to $1,829. Neal began objecting to them in the summer of 2014, and the city immediately placed the payments have been placed in a separate interest-bearing account. The city filed a lawsuit in 2017 to get a ruling on the legality of the fee.
In his ruling, Carroll called the EMF an “extortion” extraction that’s unconstitutional at both the U.S. and Florida levels.
Senior Writer Bob Mudge contributed to this report.^p
