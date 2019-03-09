If Wylie Crawford’s proposal to have a carillon donated to the city rings a bell, it’s because he already pitched the idea once before.
But the Venice City Council wanted more information and staff’s input before making a decision.
Crawford will make his case again Tuesday. If the Council listens to staff’s recommendation, however, what he’ll hear will not be music to his ears.
Crawford, a certified carilloneur and past president of the World Carillon Federation, wants to arrange the loan of a portable 48-bell carillon located in Ohio. He would commit to playing concerts and teaching other people to play it, both for free.
In return, he’s asking the city to find a secure, “semi-permanent” location for the 13-ton instrument; insure it; and publicize the concerts.
It would need an area about the size of a tennis court with seating for an audience and a fence to protect it, according to his proposal.
The noise and unknown costs weigh against accepting the offer, Public Works Director James Clinch wrote in a memo to City Manager Ed Lavallee.
City parks are mostly small and located near residences and “[w]e … have a history of residents who are sensitive to noise concerns,” he wrote.
“While we certainly appreciate the spirit of this proposal, it may be more appropriate to place this instrument within a larger County park facility, away from existing residential neighborhoods.”
Other businessAlso on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• consider authorizing a change order to Quality Enterprises USA Inc. for either $874,116.75 or $886,616.75 for Nokomis Avenue drainage facilities work. The higher price reflects an additional mobilization cost if the work is delayed a month, until after Easter.
• consider approving a $2.3 million contract with Ajax/Tandem Construction for site work for the new public safety facility.
• consider approving a work assignment King Engineering Associates Inc. for a water main replacement on West Venice Avenue.
• consider amending the Venice Police Department’s mutual aid agreement to include the Sarasota County Schools Police Department.
• consider approving a grant agreement for the City Hall generator.
• consider authorizing the purchase of a generator for the city’s booster station.
• approve holding a private attorney/client meeting regarding City of Venice v. Neal Communities of SW FL LLC, and hold the meeting.
• consider approving Venice Museum and Archives as a Sarasota Centennial 2021 Partner.
• present a 20-year Service Award to Thomas Davis, Solid Waste equipment operator.
• proclaim the Week of March 17-23, 2019, as Florida Surveyors and Mappers Week.
The City Council meets Tuesday, March 12, in Council Chambers in Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda and backup materials are available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. You can also use a link there to watch the meeting online.
