VENICE — The City Council will consider staff recommendations next week to address the last area of concern Venice Unites has regarding the new land-development regulations: planned-unit developments.
According to a memo by Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark to the Council for Tuesday's meeting, attorney Ron Smith, who represents the group, has been contacted about the recommendations, and they are being presented to the Council as a "potential resolution" of its objections.
They largely track the changes Venice Unites asked for:
1. Adding either "The district is not intended for use by major or large scale commercial or service establishments" or "The intent of the nonresidential portion of the PUD is to provide for neighborhood scale and serving uses; not for regional purposes" to the LDR.
Staff's recommendation is "The district is not intended for use by major or large scale commercial or service establishments. The intent of the non-residential portion of the PUD is to provide for neighborhood scale and serving uses; not for regional purposes."
The issue came up at this week's Planning Commission meeting, during consideration of potential commercial development in the Milano PUD, which was reviewed under the former land code.
Opponents cited similar language there to argue that a proposed shopping center would be an inappropriate regional use, while attorney Jeff Boone, representing the applicant, used industry definitions to argue that "regional" refers to areas like where the Venice Walmart is.
2. Indicate that any commercial development within a PUD is to be neighborhood in scale and delete the 65,000 square foot maximum building size.
Staff agrees the size standard should be removed since "(t)here has never been a size standard in the City’s code and there is no reason to indicate one."
3. Bring back eight compatibility review standards from the previous code, for considerations ranging from land-use intensity and density to mitigation design techniques.
Staff proposes to insert the standards into the LDR.
If the recommendations get the Council's approval, staff will bring back an LDR amendment for consideration. One is already in the works to address Venice Unites' concerns about building height and environmental issues.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Vote on annexing the parcels known as Laurel Road Assemblage East and West; amending the comprehensive plan's future land-use map to change the designation of 1651 Laurel Road East and 1881 Laurel Road East from Sarasota County Medium Density Residential to Venice Mixed Use Corridor, and 1101 Twin Laurel Blvd., 1099 Twin Laurel Blvd. and 2399 Laurel Road East from Sarasota County Moderate Density Residential and Office/Multi-Family Residential to Venice Mixed-Use Corridor; and change the zoning designation for 1651 Laurel Road East and 1881 Laurel Road East from Sarasota County Open Use Estate 1 to Venice Commercial, General, and 1101 Twin Laurel Blvd., 1099 Twin Laurel Blvd. and 2399 Laurel Road East from Sarasota County Open Use Estate 1 (OUE-1) and Office, Professional, and Institutional to Venice Commercial, General.
• Hear first reading of ordinances to change the future land use designation of 2901 Curry Lane from Moderate Density Residential to Commercial and the zoning designation from Residential, Multi-Family 1 to Commercial, General.
• Vote on a budget amendment.
• Consider accepting utilities and improvements at Vistera Phase 1A.
• Consider creating a utility rate stakeholder's work group.
• Consider adopting an amended policy for board appointments.
• Consider a request to place a plaque at Founders Way to recognize the Hospital Volunteers of Venice.
• Hear a presentation on affordable housing from United Way of South Sarasota County.
• Hear an update from Pat Neal on the Laurel Road expansion project.
• Consider continuing an appeal of a site-and-development plan amendment for pickleball courts at the Venetian Golf & River Club to the March 14 Council meeting.
• Consider approving a grant agreement with Sarasota County for the West Coast Inland Navigation District Waterway Development Program Project Agreement for the Venice Police Marine Patrol.
• Consider authorizing the mayor to sign the Federal Emergency Management Agency Florida Division of Emergency Management Hurricane Ian agreement.
• Consider authorizing the mayor, city attorney and city engineer to sign the Mirasol Town Center Phase 2 final plat.
• Recognize 2022 Holiday Card Winner Kinzley Cuellar, a fifth grader at Venice Elementary School.
• Recognize 2022 Employee of the Year Mike Deneweth, Technical Systems coordinator in the Information Technology Department.
• Present a certificate to Council Member Dick Longo for completion of the 2022 Institute for Elected Municipal Officials.
• Swear in police officers Ryan Keogh and Justin Lorenz.
• Consider nominating Steve Carr to the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizen Advisory Committee.
• At noon, hold a private attorney-client meeting regarding Neal Communities of SWFL v. City of Venice.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the "Meetings" button.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.