The Venice City Council initiated a number of actions during last year's red tide bloom, which included ordering testing outfalls all around the island, to see if the stormwater was contributing to the problem.
Now, preliminary results are in, and they're not good.
That's in part due to sampling during the dry season from January to April when testing took place, according to City Engineer Kathleen Weeden. That forced the city's water quality consultant to go out and scoop up rain water into a bottle from the outfalls on the few occasions it did rain. Repeat attempts were required. Some of the outfalls never released any stormwater and couldn't be tested.
"Many of the outfalls weren't discharging at all due to lack of rain," Weeden said. "When it would rain, they would test. We all know after a dry spell, when it rains there are higher concentrations of bacteria."
"You want to know what the concentration is when there's one gallon of water going through versus when there's 5,000 gallons or 500,000 gallons coming out, so that's why you do the weighted sampling," Weeden said.
That weighted sampling has yet to be done.
"Yes, they're high numbers, but remember, we had high numbers in Flamingo Ditch. After dredging that area, the numbers are a lot less. So, we have to look for opportunities to improve. The city's highest priority is to get this resolved and minimize the impact of stormwater runoff," Weeden said.
"There are a few positives in the report," she said. "Our dry retention ponds and other activities, like quarterly cleaning of sediment boxes, appear to be doing their job."
According to VHB, of Sarasota, which prepared the report for city consultant Taylor Engineering, also of Sarasota, of the 16 outfalls leading into the Intracoastal Waterway, Roberts Bay or directly into the Gulf of Mexico, half the outfall samples were in violation of state standards for nitrogen levels, which may contribute to red tide blooms, and nearly all of the outfalls tested above state standards on two fecal bacteria tests.
Expect a robust discussion Tuesday at City Hall when Weeden officially presents her findings, and City Council ponders what steps to take next.
"I guess it doesn't surprise me," said Council Member Bob Daniels, "although I don't think we're as bad off as other municipalities. But it is a little embarrassing."
Daniels said he supports new funds already built into next year's budget to install permanent monitors at the outfalls to get a better handle on what's exactly going on, and try to isolate what kind of pollution is coming from where.
"It could be we have some broken pipes we aren't aware of. We have to find out where it's the worst, and then find out what's causing it," Daniels said.
"What I want to know," said Mayor John Holic, "is this: are we monitoring what comes into the city, or just what's coming out" of the outfalls?
"We need to take care of it at the source," Holic said. "To treat the end product is putting a bandaid on it. It's purely cosmetic. You have to find the source of this and cure that. The last thing I want to do is throw more chemicals at it, like chlorine. We have to do things the right way, or the cure could be worse than the problem."
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.