VENICE — All of the flower pots and hanging plants scattered around downtown Venice don’t just happen overnight.
A dedicated team of volunteers from Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) and workers from the city of Venice Public Works Department maintain the beauty of the city year-round — and it doesn’t go unnoticed.
The city and VABI’s efforts have been recognized by national organization America in Bloom, which promotes community improvement through greenery, volunteer involvement, and clean environments.
As part of a national awards program, America in Bloom sends out advisors to judge and give feedback to communities.
For Venice’s fourth year involved in the program, two advisors will be visiting the city on April 20 and 21.
“They are seeing every corner, nook and cranny of the city,” said Bob Vedder, the lead volunteer for VABI’s Bloom Team.
America in Bloom evaluates communities across the country on their efforts of community vitality, flowers, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage and overall impression.
“The purpose of it is to learn,” Vedder said while mentioning the opportunity allows the city to obtain ideas to make the area even better.
All year round, VABI has four different volunteer teams enhancing various aspects of the city.
The Venice In Bloom or the Bloom Team oversees the downtown public avenues, Keep Venice Beautiful takes care of the public parks and beach accesses, Monty Andrews Arboretum Crew looks after the city’s arboretum at West Blalock Park, and Urban Foresters work in the Urban Forest.
In year’s past, Venice has been recognized with a “four-bloom” rating and a special mention for environmental awareness in 2014. The city also received five stars and first place in the 20,000-30,000 population category the following year.
Last year, Venice won the “Eye-Popping Pot — Best Use of Containers” in the Landscape Award.
For the national award program, Vedder said they prepare a 25-page profile giving details on each category and what the city offers.
“Try to convey that we are a little better than the last time they (the advisors) were here,” Vedder said.
Vedder said VABI has been hard at work preparing for the past three months.
In this effort to always improve, VABI recently installed a new fountain in the median of Venice Avenue and Harbor Drive.
New hanging baskets for the downtown area were also brought in this week in preparation for the advisors’ visit.
“We all put a lot of hard work into making the place look better,” Vedder said while mentioning the city hopes to be the best in the country.
