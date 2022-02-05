VENICE — Many people drink alcohol on Venice’s beaches. If the City Council approves an ordinance that’s on first reading Tuesday, they’ll be able to do it legally.
Chris Johnson, who operates Jetty Jack’s at the South Jetty, and Brian and Justin Bloomquist, who hold the Pilot House concession at Venice Beach, asked the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board last month to recommend the city allow sales of beer and wine at their establishments.
They said they get many requests for alcohol each day, and the fact that it’s allowed at county beaches but the city bans sales, consumption and possession is confusing to the public.
The city’s prohibition isn’t actively enforced, Police Chief Charlie Thorpe told the board.
The board voted 4-2 to recommend beer and wine sales be allowed, over the objection of residents of Jetty Villas, who said they already have issues with trash and trespassing from people crossing their property to get to the beach.
The ordinance the Council will consider retains the general prohibition against public possession, consumption and sales of alcohol but carves out four exceptions: possession or consumption within a lease or concession area; special events at which the permit allows possession, consumption and sales; premises with a cafe permit; and “persons on a public beach or within Humphris Park (the South Jetty) or on the Venice Fishing Pier who consume, or possess with the intent to consume, an alcoholic beverage from a non-glass container during daylight hours only.”
“Daylight” is defined as the period from a half hour before official sunrise to a half hour after official sunset.
“Alcohol” is not limited to beer and wine, though the concessionaires said that’s what they’re interested in selling.
City Manager Ed Lavallee recommends approval of the ordinance, which would need a second reading and vote at a separate meeting. If adopted, it would go into effect immediately.
Other business
On Tuesday the Council is also scheduled to:
• Hear a request from Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County to release the city’s restrictions on the two-acre parcel at 749 Knights Trail Road so it can be sold and Habitat’s share of the proceeds used to build affordable housing.
• Hear Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial report.
• Hear a presentation from Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer on historic preservation incentives.
• Discuss clarifying the Council’s role in receiving reports from its advisory boards.
• Consider a resolution supporting the continuation of the county’s 1-cent sales surtax.
• Vote on the city’s surtax projects list for Fiscal Years 2025-39.
• Vote on accepting utilities and improvements in Vicenza Phase 2.
• Vote on accepting the developer’s final payment bonds from Arcata Del Sol LLC.
• Appoint Roger Effron to the Citizens Advisory Committee for School Facility Planning.
• Recognize Bob and Susan Hebert for 20 years of organizing the Holiday Parade.
• Swear in new firefighter/paramedic Jasmine Diaz; firefighter/EMT Daniel Sremba on his promotion to lieutenant/EMT; Lt. Kyle Hartley on his promotion to Administrative Battalion Chief-Logistics; and EMS Division Chief Nathan McManus on his promotion to assistant chief.
• Present a 15-year service award to Chase Banyas, Mechanical Systems supervisor.
• Present a 40-year Service Award to Bob Moroni, Solid Waste/Recycling superintendent.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com.
