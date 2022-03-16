VENICE — Comments from Venice residents on speeding in certain areas have prompted city officials to look at speeding as a broader issue.
Several residents attended the City Council meeting on March 8 and expressed concerns for speeding on Barcelona Avenue or “Barcelona Speedway,” as speaker Dawn Champiny referred to it.
Barcelona Avenue is a wide street that can be used as a shortcut to the beach or jetty.
“The safety issues are becoming more and more of an issue,” resident Suzette Coates said.
According to the speakers, there has been an increased police presence on the street, but stated it was a temporary solution to a more permanent problem.
Coates mentioned speeding had become an issue both in the busy and slower seasons.
In an attempt to deter fast drivers on the road, residents have placed “slow down” signs along the street.
“It seems to have little or no effect on the speeding motorists,” Coates said.
Speaker Cynthia Miller said a petition was also created with almost all of the residents of the street signing it.
From these concerns, city staff were prompted to look into collecting speed data for the area.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said other streets on the island have had similar complaints over the years with speeding concerns.
He mentioned the Venice Police Department had addressed those situations and the speeding was not as bad as residents standing on a corner perceived.
“There is definitely more traffic on the road and greater volume,” Lavallee said while mentioning there was a lot of traffic on every street.
While there is a higher volume of traffic, VPD Capt. Andy Leisenring, who oversees the patrol division, said the data showed that speeding is “pretty consistent” throughout the year.
“Surprisingly, there isn’t much change between the percentage of speeders between season and off-season,” Leisenring said and mentioned February and March were the busier traffic months.
After talks with the city, VPD will be putting out newly purchased speed signs that will monitor and collect data on traffic and speeding, especially in the concerned areas.
“We want to actually get good data,” Lavallee said.
Once the data is collected, it will tell which times of the day and week have the most issues and the city will decide a solution from there.
Lavallee said stop signs and redirecting the traffic somewhere else were not practical solutions and could cause a ripple effect in other areas.
But the city staff will discuss further strategies for a solution once data is collected.
“I think this has been going on so long in different parts of the city that we need to address it from a broader perspective,” Lavallee said during last week’s meeting.
