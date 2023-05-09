VENICE — The City Council is on board with a staff proposal to refund $4.3 million to building permit applicants to bring the city's Building Fee Fund back in line with state law.
"The sooner we clear it up, the better we're going to be," Vice Mayor Jim Boldt said Tuesday.
In 2019, the state imposed restrictions on the amount of money a local government can retain in its fee fund, and "unprecedented and continued growth" has filled Venice's beyond the allowable level — a rolling average of four years of operating costs, Assistant City Manager James Clinch told the Council.
Discounts that started at 20% and were raised to 30% and a cost modifier for certain projects haven't brought the overage back down to where it needs to be, he said.
Besides discounts, state law says the local government can spend an overage on a facility for building code enforcement or issue refunds.
Staff settled on a refund program as the "most effective way to get back to square one," Clinch said, and to return the money to the people who paid it.
A $1.3 million refund was built into the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, he said, but there will need to be a budget amendment next month to increase the amount to $4.3 million.
A website will be set up by an outside contractor that will process all the refund requests, he said. The period that will be covered will be from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2022.
That's part of the period during which the city allegedly overcharged two of developer Pat' Neal's companies for permit fees, according to a lawsuit set for trial in October, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said.
Neal's companies will be eligible to apply for refunds, she said, but the refund program is unrelated to the lawsuit.
Once the refunds have been disbursed, the fee fund should be slightly below the appropriate level, Clinch said. The plan is to review it on an annual basis and adjust the discounts accordingly, or consider more refunds, if necessary.
The good news, he said, "is that the Building Department is in very good financial health."
