VENICE — Assistant City Manager James Clinch had a relatable explanation for why Fire Station 2 needs to be in a different location.
If Hurricane Ian had occurred three years ago, he said at the City Council’s strategic planning session last week, stations 1 and 2 would have had to be evacuated.
“Ian took a lot of years off my life,” Fire Chief Frank Giddens said. “You never want to evacuate a station.”
The new Fire Station 1 is hurricane hardened, so it can remain staffed during the next hurricane, though high winds could still require operations to be suspended.
But Fire Station 2, off Grove Terrace in the lowest flood and evacuation zones, would probably need to relocate services to Venice Police headquarters, as it did during Ian.
The site for its replacement is immediately to the west of VPD, in flood zone 3.
“It’s kind of a no-brainer,” Giddens said, providing continuity of operations pre- and post-storm.
But that’s not the only benefit a new, more centrally located station will bring, he said.
The existing station, built more than 40 years ago, isn’t as deteriorated as Fire Station 1 was, he said, but it’s got physical deficiencies. And, he said, the wiring doesn’t support the advanced technology the department now uses, especially for advanced life support.
More important, the new location will improve coverage while helping keep response times below the national average.
Giddens noted that it’s situated in an area where the department gets a lot of calls because of the number of senior facilities surrounding it.
The department responded to nearly 9,000 calls last year, he said, with about 80% of them for emergency medical services.
Clinch said that the design team should be selected in the next month. There’s money in this fiscal year’s budget for design work, according to Finance Director Linda Senne.
The next step, Clinch said, will be to hire a construction manager.
The City Council has been on board with the project since giving staff the go-ahead at last year’s planning session to find a site for the new station.
“There’s no need to convince you this is the right thing to do,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
Some likely design features are already in mind.
The new station will have expansion capability, Clinch said, and ought to address shortcomings identified after Ian, such as the need for hardened storage and a safer location for fueling operations.
Construction could also be an opportunity to bring in some emergency operations features cut from the police station project to bring the cost down.
The new station will be VFD headquarters, and Giddens is the city’s emergency management director.
A price estimate for the new station won’t be known for a while but, Giddens said, “it will be a big project. It’s going to cost.”
The police station price tag was about $16 million, after millions were cut to align the cost with the revenue a bond issue generated.
Potential sources of revenue, Senne said, are 1-cent sales surtax funds, which increased from $3 million to $5 million last year; fire impact fees, which she hopes will total about $800,000; and state grants, though those are usually capped at 25% now.
“We’re always looking for other people’s money,” Lavallee said.
Mayor Nick Pachota said local legislators have told him they’re eager to help with the project.
Public sentiment is reportedly favorable as well.
Vice Mayor Jim Boldt said he attended a neighborhood meeting and in his opinion, “we will not have a big opposition out there.
There’s also been a meeting with the Church of the Nazarene, to the west, and “they’re excited to have us there,” Clinch said.
Construction will include noise barriers and vegetation to reduce the impact on the church, he added.
The amount of design work, engineering and permitting involved probably mean a construction start in early 2025, with completion late in the year, Giddens said.
The new station will help provide double coverage in fast-growing North Venice but he said he doesn’t see a need to hire more staff due to growth now.
There’s a paramedic on every piece of equipment that’s dispatched, he said, so when ambulances are out on a call, an engine can respond and provide advanced life support.
But he’s already gathering data to track a need for a fourth station, potentially in the Rustic Road area in North Venice, he said.
The city has to be positioned not just to add services but to sustain them, Lavallee said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.