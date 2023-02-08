Land for new Venice Fire Station 52

The Venice City Council approved buying the wooded land between the Venice Church of the Nazarene, left, and Venice Police Department for relocating Venice Fire Station 2. Construction likely won’t begin until early in 2025.

VENICE — Assistant City Manager James Clinch had a relatable explanation for why Fire Station 2 needs to be in a different location.

If Hurricane Ian had occurred three years ago, he said at the City Council’s strategic planning session last week, stations 1 and 2 would have had to be evacuated.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments