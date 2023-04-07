VENICE — The city has an offer for Sarasota County. Time will tell whether it's one the county can refuse.

The City Council voted at its March 28 meeting to try to restart talks with the county to reach a new interlocal parks agreement. City and county staffs had come to terms in 2021 on an outline for a new division of responsibility for city parks, only to see it shelved due to county concerns about funding.


   
