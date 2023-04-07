VENICE — The city has an offer for Sarasota County. Time will tell whether it's one the county can refuse.
The City Council voted at its March 28 meeting to try to restart talks with the county to reach a new interlocal parks agreement. City and county staffs had come to terms in 2021 on an outline for a new division of responsibility for city parks, only to see it shelved due to county concerns about funding.
The major change that was contemplated was the county acquiring Wellfield Park from the city in order to develop it into a regional sports complex. Since the outline was crafted, however, rapidly growing Wellen Park in North Port has emerged as a potential competitor to Wellfield, as the county reportedly is considering developing only one new complex in South County.
The City Council will consider a sweetened offer to the county Tuesday on the advice of City Manager Ed Lavallee, who said the city will be expected to contribute to the redevelopment of Wellfield if it's going to get county approval.
Up for consideration is a letter proposed to be sent from Mayor Nick Pachota to Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger stating that the city "would be privileged to provide financial support for this project including funding for up to 50% of a park masterplan project and up to $2 million in Venice area Park Impact Fees to support redevelopment of the park."
"The City appreciates the commitment of the County Commission to South County athletics and we look forward to collaborating further on this initiative," the letter concludes.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider an ordinance dissolving the Code Enforcement Board, with its remaining responsibilities shifting to staff and the city's code enforcement magistrate, and a resolution adopting a revised schedule of violations and penalties.
• Vote on an ordinance putting Eagle Point Cabin 2 on the Local Register of Historical Resources.
• Vote on an ordinance amending the comprehensive plan to incorporate the annual update on development activity within the mixed-use future land-use categories.
• Consider authorizing the mayor to sign a red tide debris removal grant sub-award under the county's Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant.
• Consider a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by Watermark at Venice Pinebrook FL LLC and authorizing the mayor to accept a utility easement adjacent to Curry Lane from Watermark.
• Consider a request to appoint a city representative to the United Way of South Sarasota County's Long Term Recovery Group Leadership Board.
• Discuss amending comprehensive plan Strategy OS 1.4.4 to conform to other parts of the plan mandating the removal of non-native invasive species.
• Consider a request from City Attorney Kelly Fernandez for a private attorney/client session regarding Neal Communities of SWF LLC v. City of Venice, in which the plaintiffs are seeking the reimbursement of city permit fees. The parties reached an impasse at a mediation held March 30. The city has five motions pending seeking summary judgment that are not yet scheduled for hearing.
• Present Council Member Rick Howard with a certificate for completing the 2023 Institute for Elected Municipal Officials.
• Proclaim April 23-29, 2023, as "National Crime Victims' Rights Week."
• Proclaim April 2023 as "Sexual Assault Awareness Month."
• Proclaim April 2023 as "Water Conservation Month."
The City Council meets Tuesday, April 11, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is available at VeniceGov.com at the "Meetings" button.
