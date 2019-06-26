By GREG GILES
News Editor
It’s been at least five years since Venice City Council members first began raising the idea of adopting the city’s own tree ordinance. On Monday the city reached a milestone when it unveiled a draft law before the city Planning Commission making that goal a reality.
Currently the city falls under Sarasota County rules, which mostly center around removing or pruning trees.
The discussion historically centered around convenience for builders who currently have to travel to Sarasota to get permits to add or remove trees. There was also concern about city leaders being in charge of changes to rules that govern trees locally.
Having a tree ordinance will also assist the city in its quest to remain a registered Tree City U.S.A. member. And now that the city has already hired its own arborist, Jim Yelverton, the city is ready to move forward with its own tree ordinance.
On Monday, the Venice Planning Commission took its first look at the draft law and heard from its consultants Kelley Klepper and Jennifer Daoulas of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.
Jeff Shrum, development services director, said the draft rule will require more tweaking once Gov. Ron DeSantis acts on state legislation that could impact certain rules, or allows it to become law without his signature. The new law takes effect July 1 and could wipe out a significant portion of the city’s authority when it comes to how and when trees are removed.
The state property rights bill, House Bill 1159, includes a section barring local governments from regulating tree removal and replanting on private property if those trees are determined to be a danger by a licensed arborist or landscape architect.
Here is some of the language in HB 1159:
“A local government may not require a notice, application, approval, permit, fee, or mitigation for the pruning, trimming, or removal of a tree on residential property if the property owner obtains documentation from an arborist certified by the International Society of Arboriculture or a Florida licensed landscape architect that the tree presents a danger to persons or property.
“A local government may not require a property owner to replant a tree that was pruned, trimmed or removed in accordance with this section.”
Current county rules regulate the number of trees on a lot, whereas the city’s draft rule provides a little more flexibility, that may, for example, call for trees 2.5 inches thick on a new lot, or larger but fewer trees.
With the implementation of the new ordinance, Venice will take responsibility for tree protections, tree removal permits and requirements for tree replacements and mitigations for developing sites, both large and small, within the city limits, according to city officials.
Staff said it plans to measure the success of the tree ordinance by measuring the increase in canopy coverage within the city. It’s currently 27 percent; the city’s first goal will be to hit 30 percent.
