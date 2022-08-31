VENICE — City Planning and Zoning staff produced a land-development regulations fact sheet last week in an effort to “present the relevant facts to the public” about the recently adopted rules, it states.
The LDR are the subject of an effort by Venice Unites to either force the City Council to repeal them or, failing that, put them to a referendum.
The group is in the process of gathering the roughly 2,200 signatures needed to move the process forward.
It could end in the repeal of the entire 600-plus page document even though “the public comments are limited to a few specific areas of the code based on discussions during the course of drafting the LDRs,” the fact sheet states, adding, “These areas have been the subject of discussion and, at times, misunderstanding.”
One of the purposes of the nine-page fact sheet, it states, is to “clarify some of these areas specifically … .”
The first one it addresses is downtown building height.
The new rules make two changes, it states: one, measuring the 35-foot limit to the midpoint of a peaked roof, as was the policy through 2013, instead of to the peak; and two, capping architectural elements at 20% of the building height, where previously there was no limit.
Under both the old and the new codes, the fact sheet states, an additional 10 feet of height can be allowed at the Council’s discretion.
Graphics show the differences between the two codes. But according to Curt Whittaker, who has been active in the opposition to the LDR, they “are a lesson in how visuals can be used to move the eye over a design and create the impression you want.”
In a post on the Facebook page for Venice FL Historic Homes, he says that “using a peaked building can increase — really without limit — the useable building space, easily getting a building’s occupancy height from 35 to 42 feet or more.
“That means buildings can go from two stories to three stories by right (i.e., without asking the city for any other permission).”
But the prior 35-foot limit, in place for decades, also allowed three stories by right, without additional permission. And city staff have stated at Planning Commission and City Council meetings that the limit applies to space that can be occupied.
The fact sheet also addresses concerns about height in the north and south Downtown Edge districts, north of Tampa Avenue and, to the south, in the area north and south of Ponce de Leon Avenue between Nassau and Nokomis avenues.
Height by right is now 35 feet in all portions of the Edge, reflecting a 10-foot decrease in one part of the northern district.
In three of them, the fact sheet states, the Council can approve up to 75 feet instead of a maximum of 85 feet, while the limit in the fourth portion has been increased from 65 feet to 75 feet to match.
An allowance of an additional 10 feet for under-building parking has been eliminated, it states.
Building height changes in the rest of the city are a mixed bag, with mostly decreases in height by right and in allowable additional height.
The decrease is up to 40 feet in some areas, with a couple in North Venice getting their first maximum.
There are also tables comparing the old and new codes on historic preservation, environmental protection, planned unit developments — though not a controversial 60,000-square-foot standard for a commercial building in a PUD — and other areas.
The fact sheet concludes with a list of matters staff is researching for further Council consideration. Topic include affordable/workforce housing incentives; green building; and medical marijuana dispensaries.
There’s a link to the fact sheet at the top of the city’s website at: VeniceGov.com.
