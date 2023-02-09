Debris

Aluminum from nearby damaged manufactured homes lies piled up around a light pole at Chuck Reiter Park after Hurricane Ian. 

VENICE — Saturday is opening day for Venice Little League's Spring Ball season at Chuck Reiter Park on the island.

Members of the family of the late Chuck Reiter, a major figure in the league and the author of a history of it from 1949-80, will be present. The park is named for his namesake son, who died in 1965.


Roof

Months after Hurricane Ian, there's still a blue tarp on the roof over the Venice Little League Board room at Chuck Reiter Park while the city tries to hire a contractor.
Dugout

Several dugouts sustained roof damage but have been made safe for use when the Venice Little League season opens Saturday.
