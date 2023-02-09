VENICE — Saturday is opening day for Venice Little League's Spring Ball season at Chuck Reiter Park on the island.
Members of the family of the late Chuck Reiter, a major figure in the league and the author of a history of it from 1949-80, will be present. The park is named for his namesake son, who died in 1965.
Mayor Nick Pachota will throw out the first pitch, and games are scheduled throughout the day.
But a lot of people were very worried it might not happen.
The park, where the league is based, didn't escape Hurricane Ian's wrath in September, and the board was concerned that the four-field complex might not be ready for the season to start on time.
There's still work to be done, but opening day is a go, thanks to the city, the county, a bunch of volunteers and the board, president Lindsey Hutchison said.
Board members have been out at the complex every day working to get things fixed, she said.
"They have been great volunteers to get me through this," she said.
Hutchison said that when she went to inspect the fields the day after the storm passed, she was shocked.
There was so much aluminum littering the fields "it was like the trailer park across the street had exploded," she said.
All the shade canopies were gone. Fencing was down. All the scoreboards were damaged. The batting cages were destroyed and some bleachers were demolished.
The dugouts needed new roofs, and so did the concession stand, which has a second floor that serves as the board room. A tree had fallen on the storage building and had to be cut down.
Even the park's sign got knocked over. It will be reinstalled when new posts have been put in, Hutchison said.
The first step was a cleanup day in early October to get rid of the debris, she said. Then repairs could begin, arranged by the city, which owns the property and has the insurance coverage.
A contractor has been hired to replace the roofs on the dugouts but one is still needed for the concession stand building. Fortunately, Hutchison said, the concession stand itself, which helps fund the league, was undamaged.
The fields are back in shape — even Field 1, under which a sinkhole developed due to a broken utility line, she said.
Lights have been restored at one field in time for the first night games, on Tuesday, and work is being done on the others.
Assistant Public Works Director Ashlee Castle was onsite Thursday. She said that all four fields are playable and the dugouts are safe for the players, even though some are without a roof.
All the scoreboards have been replaced, new bleachers have been installed, the batting cages have been repaired and a contractor will be reroofing the dugouts.
Another contractor was working on getting lights replaced Thursday morning.
Castle said she's still waiting on bids to replace the shade structures and looking for roofing companies to bid on the concession stand building's roof.
There's been so much demand for roofers in the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction that it took three months for any even to call her back, she said.
Still, she said, "pretty much everything is in the works."
And so far, she said, there's no cost to the League because everything has been covered by the city's insurance.
Wellfield Park also suffered damage, Castle said, mainly to fences and lights, but the city has "turnkey" insurance there, meaning its insurer will handle getting repairs made.
Having the fields back in service will be a big relief to everyone involved, Board Member Chris Cruz said.
He was coaching a team during the Fall Ball season, he said, and was unable to hold a full practice prior to Ian because of the amount of rain Venice was getting. Afterward, he said, there were no practices and games had to be played in Sarasota.
"The city has done a very good job getting us back up and running," he said.
"We'll all work together to get it done," Castle said.
