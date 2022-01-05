VENICE — The city’s Planning and Zoning Department is working on a lot of things right now, but the draft of new land-use regulations isn’t one of them.
All the comments received about the first draft are in the hands of the city’s consultant for the production of a second draft, Director Roger Clark told the Planning Commission Tuesday.
He didn’t give a timetable for the new draft, but did say that a joint meeting among the Commission, the City Council and the chairs of affected advisory boards has been scheduled for Feb. 8.
The goal is to have a final draft to the Council for consideration by May, he said. There will be an additional public comment period before then, and possibly even a third draft.
He also told the Commission that two workshops have been scheduled on the new zoning maps that are part of the land-use process.
The first, on Jan. 19, will focus on properties that were annexed into the city but not rezoned within a year, as they were supposed to be under city code.
Most of the properties are residential and will receive a city zoning designation very similar to the county one they have, Clark said.
The second workshop, on Jan. 20, will be on mixed-use areas, where residential and commercial uses can be combined.
Both workshops will be at the Venice Community Center, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Clark said his staff has been working with the city clerk’s office on mailing out more than 2,000 notices of the workshops.
At the same time, he said, they’ve been preparing to move into expanded space at City Hall as part of the remodeling and reorganization following the construction of the new fire station.
“It’s all happening at once,” he said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Commission:
• Approved a site-and-development plan for the amenity center of the Fiore neighborhood in Milano. Open-air features will include a pool, a playground, a covered patio, a fire pit and an uncovered sitting area. The lone building to be constructed will house restrooms.
• Approved a revised site-and-development plan for remodeling the Arby’s on the bypass. An earlier plan had been rejected as not sufficiently adopting the required Northern Italian Renaissance style.
The plan was tweaked to bring in more elements of the style, Construction Director Justin Polk, of franchisee Mosaic Red Hat Group LLC, said. He added that the property’s landscaping will be improved to make the exterior renovations “pop.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.