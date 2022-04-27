VENICE — As the father of three boys active in youth sports, Joe Neunder spends a lot of time at Wellfield Park — and a lot of time with other parents at Wellfield Park.
When they find out he’s a City Council member, they share their concerns about the facility. What he’s been hearing about, he said at Tuesday’s Council meeting, is safety and safety.
The first safety issue is the security of the complex, which has four entry points, he said.
Vice Mayor Nick Pachota moved to direct the police department to conduct a threat assessment and propose mitigation strategies for the three city parks that feature sports: Wellfield, Chuck Reiter and Hecksher. The motion passed unanimously.
The second safety issue, Neunder said, is the condition of the facility. A soccer field that was recently resodded is a “dust bowl,” he said, resulting in a lot of twisted ankles.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said the biggest problem is overuse.
“We can’t keep up with the traffic,” he said.
Compounding the problem is the lack of a new interlocal parks agreement with the county, he said.
City and county staffs had reached a new agreement in principle that would have transferred ownership of Wellfield Park to the county, which wants to make it into a regional sports complex.
It won’t invest that kind of money in something it doesn’t own, Lavallee said.
But right now it’s focused on projects in North County and waiting to see if the 1-cent sales surtax is renewed by voters in November.
The money the tax raises goes to capital projects.
The city hasn’t put a lot of money into Wellfield because the plan was to hand it over to the county, Lavallee said.
The county’s not yet committed to that on paper, though, so a five-year default extension of the existing agreement kicked in last year.
For now, he said, the city needs to go forward on the assumption that the extension will be in effect until its end in 2026 — and that it will need to put more money into Wellfield.
“We realize that at this point we’re going to have to make a budgetary decision,” he said.
Staff is working on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget now, preparing for Council workshops in June.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Approved a preliminary plat amendment for Vistera of Venice for modifications to lot dimensions; lot types; the amenity Center; Stormwater Ponds; and a sidewalk extension.
• Approved transportation grant agreements with the Florida Department of Transportation to design and construct the rejuvenation of runway 5-23 and replace windsocks at Venice Municipal Airport; to design and construct the rejuvenation of taxiways A,B,C, and E South; and to design the rehabilitation of runway 13-31 and relocate windsocks.
• Heard Finance Director Linda Senne’s second-quarter report.
• Agreed to consider codifying environmental sustainability standards separate from the land-development regulations.
• Delayed voting on an ordinance placing 640 W. Venice Ave. on the Local Register of Historical Resources until the May 10 meeting.
• Adopted a resolution accepting utilities and improvements with a one-year developers maintenance bond and bill of sale for Venice Woodlands Phase 2A.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the sheriff of Pinellas County for access to Florida’s Facial Recognition Network.
• Appointed Kristin Hoffschmidt to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• Proclaimed May 21-27, 2022, as “National Safe Boating Week.”
• Proclaimed April 24-30, 2022, as “National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.”
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.